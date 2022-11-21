Large Earthquake Strikes Indonesia, Killing Over 60

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has rocked Java Island, Indonesia, with the death count currently sitting at 62, while rescuers continue to search for survivors.

Striking around 75 kilometers (45 miles) outside of the capital Jakarta, in a town called Cianjur, buildings reportedly crumbled down during the initial earthquake and the following aftershocks throughout the night. The quake was recorded to originate 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) below the surface, with aftershocks being felt as far as Jakarta and Bandung.

There are still residents beneath the rubble, so the death toll is expected to rise as more rubble is moved.

Reuters report that 2,200 houses have been destroyed and more than 5,300 people (with 700 injured) have been displaced as a result of the quake.

Rescue efforts are currently being stunted due to landslides occurring in the region, which is known for its seismological activity. Infrastructure was damaged by the earthquake and landslides, taking down electricity and communications in the area while people tended to the wounded.