Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplanet earth

Large Earthquake Strikes Indonesia, Killing Over 60

The 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck West Java.

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

clockNov 21 2022, 14:56 UTC
earthquake ruins
Ruins from a previous earthquake in Indonesia in January 2021. Image Credit: Ali Fahmi/Shutterstock.com

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has rocked Java Island, Indonesia, with the death count currently sitting at 62, while rescuers continue to search for survivors. 

Striking around 75 kilometers (45 miles) outside of the capital Jakarta, in a town called Cianjur, buildings reportedly crumbled down during the initial earthquake and the following aftershocks throughout the night. The quake was recorded to originate 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) below the surface, with aftershocks being felt as far as Jakarta and Bandung. 

Advertisement

There are still residents beneath the rubble, so the death toll is expected to rise as more rubble is moved. 

Reuters report that 2,200 houses have been destroyed and more than 5,300 people (with 700 injured) have been displaced as a result of the quake. 

Related Stories
boook svgSheep Are Surprisingly Democratic And Alternate Their Leaders
boook svgScientists Have Just Spotted A Bird That Has Not Been Seen Since 1882
boook svgWhat Is A Baby Whale Called?

Rescue efforts are currently being stunted due to landslides occurring in the region, which is known for its seismological activity. Infrastructure was damaged by the earthquake and landslides, taking down electricity and communications in the area while people tended to the wounded. 

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
  • tag

  • earthquake,

  • natural disaster,

  • planet earth

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is a Social Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
nature

More Nature Stories

Sheep Are Surprisingly Democratic And Alternate Their Leadersillustration of a black sheep climbing a ladder up a wall among a flock of white sheep
natureanimals

Sheep Are Surprisingly Democratic And Alternate Their Leaders

clockNov 21 2022
Scientists Have Just Spotted A Bird That Has Not Been Seen Since 1882The Black-naped Pheasant-pigeon
videoVideo
natureanimals

Scientists Have Just Spotted A Bird That Has Not Been Seen Since 1882

clockNov 20 2022
What Is A Baby Whale Called?A small whale calf swims above its mothers head, the surface of the water is just visible
natureanimals

What Is A Baby Whale Called?

clockNov 18 2022