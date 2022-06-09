Advertisement

About Katy Pallister

Generic Avatar

Katy Pallister

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
clock

Latest from Katy Pallister

Could Enormous Ice Avalanches Explain Curious Crater Ridges On Mars?Could Enormous Ice Avalanches Explain Curious Crater Ridges On Mars?
Space and Physics

Could Enormous Ice Avalanches Explain Curious Crater Ridges On Mars?

clockJun 9 2022
We May Soon Be Able To Hear The Sounds From MarsWe May Soon Be Able To Hear The Sounds From Mars
Space and Physics

We May Soon Be Able To Hear The Sounds From Mars

clockJul 27 2020
Fungi From Chernobyl Could Be Used As A Radiation-Shield In SpaceFungi From Chernobyl Could Be Used As A Radiation-Shield In Space
Space and Physics

Fungi From Chernobyl Could Be Used As A Radiation-Shield In Space

clockJul 27 2020
X-Ray And Infrared Imaging Reveals Hidden Picasso PaintingX-Ray And Infrared Imaging Reveals Hidden Picasso Painting

X-Ray And Infrared Imaging Reveals Hidden Picasso Painting

clockJul 24 2020
Oddball Meteorites Likely Originated From Puzzling Cosmic ChimeraOddball Meteorites Likely Originated From Puzzling Cosmic Chimera
Space and Physics

Oddball Meteorites Likely Originated From Puzzling Cosmic Chimera

clockJul 24 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smallpox-Infected Viking Skeleton Pushes Deadly Virus Age Back 1,000 YearsSmallpox-Infected Viking Skeleton Pushes Deadly Virus Age Back 1,000 Years
Health and Medicine

Smallpox-Infected Viking Skeleton Pushes Deadly Virus Age Back 1,000 Years

clockJul 23 2020
AI System To Help Search For Surviving Koalas After Unprecedented Bushfire SeasonAI System To Help Search For Surviving Koalas After Unprecedented Bushfire Season
Nature

AI System To Help Search For Surviving Koalas After Unprecedented Bushfire Season

clockJul 22 2020
Up To 50 Quadrillion Kilograms Of Rock Bombarded Earth-Moon System 800 Million Years AgoAn artist's impression of an asteroid shower on the Earth-Moon system. Murayama/Osaka Univ.Up To 50 Quadrillion Kilograms Of Rock Bombarded Earth-Moon System 800 Million Years AgoAn artist's impression of an asteroid shower on the Earth-Moon system. Murayama/Osaka Univ.
Space and Physics

Up To 50 Quadrillion Kilograms Of Rock Bombarded Earth-Moon System 800 Million Years Ago

clockJul 21 2020
Scientists Have Discovered Another Reason For GoosebumpsScientists Have Discovered Another Reason For Goosebumps
Nature

Scientists Have Discovered Another Reason For Goosebumps

clockJul 21 2020
Best Evidence Yet That Venus Is Still Geologically ActiveBest Evidence Yet That Venus Is Still Geologically Active
Space and Physics

Best Evidence Yet That Venus Is Still Geologically Active

clockJul 21 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

Google Doodle Recognizes Turkish Astronomer and Apollo 11 Scientist Professor Dilhan EryurtGoogle Doodle Recognizes Turkish Astronomer and Apollo 11 Scientist Professor Dilhan Eryurt
Space and Physics

Google Doodle Recognizes Turkish Astronomer and Apollo 11 Scientist Professor Dilhan Eryurt

clockJul 20 2020
New Image Of Big Bang Afterglow Provides Fresh Estimate Of Universe’s AgeNew Image Of Big Bang Afterglow Provides Fresh Estimate Of Universe’s Age
Space and Physics

New Image Of Big Bang Afterglow Provides Fresh Estimate Of Universe’s Age

clockJul 17 2020
Cocooned Supermassive Black Holes In The Distant Universe Hid Their True SelvesCocooned Supermassive Black Holes In The Distant Universe Hid Their True Selves
Space and Physics

Cocooned Supermassive Black Holes In The Distant Universe Hid Their True Selves

clockJul 16 2020
World’s First Improv-Based Chatbot Keeps The Conversation Flowing (Sort Of)World’s First Improv-Based Chatbot Keeps The Conversation Flowing (Sort Of)
Technology

World’s First Improv-Based Chatbot Keeps The Conversation Flowing (Sort Of)

clockJul 16 2020
Astronomers Pinpoint Time And Date Of Vermeer Painting Using Clues From The ShadowsAstronomers Pinpoint Time And Date Of Vermeer Painting Using Clues From The Shadows

Astronomers Pinpoint Time And Date Of Vermeer Painting Using Clues From The Shadows

clockJul 15 2020