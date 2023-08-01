Thank you!

IFLScience Home
Space and Physics Astronomy
JWST Spots A Galactic Question Mark Hiding In Deep Space

When you ask for a sign from the universe and the cosmos literally says "?"

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

A close up of the JWST showing the edge of a nebula, several spiral galaxies, a few stars and in the middle a red question mark

The cosmic question mark.

Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA / Image Processing Joseph DePasquale (STScI), Anton M. Koekemoer (STScI)

A background object in the latest image from JWST is certainly puzzling – and not just metaphorically. It is shaped like a giant question mark. The object is most likely a distant galaxy interacting, resulting in a shape that reminds us of a question mark.

The object is a literal smudge below the focus of the picture: Herbig-Haro 46/47. This is a pair of young stars that have been studied for decades. They are located at the edge of a dark nebula, so when observed with visible light they might not appear as grandiose. But JWST's infrared eye was able to peer through those layers, revealing so much more about the environment of these two baby stars.

Red jets of gas are seen spuritng from a small region where two young stars resise over a blue nebula. lots of galaxies and stars are seen behind the nebula and around it. A green circle off the side of the nebula show several galaxies including one shaped like a question mark
The cosmic question mark was found in this region of the most recent JWST image.
Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA / Image Processing Joseph DePasquale (STScI), Anton M. Koekemoer (STScI)


JWST has such a sharp view of the universe that it was able to snap background objects, most of them galaxies, in this observation. Anything without the characteristic six spokes is something that lies far beyond our galaxy, and among them, there is the question mark.

A likely explanation for the peculiar shape is that the object is a galaxy merger, either well underway or one where two galaxies have started interacting. We know several pairs in the local universe like this. One famous example is the Mice Galaxies. 

two colliding galaxies with long tails of material stretching in a thin line behind them like a mouse tail
The interacting galaxy pair known as the Mice Galaxies.
Image Credit: NASA, H. Ford (JHU), G. Illingworth (UCSC/LO), M.Clampin (STScI), G. Hartig (STScI), the ACS Science Team, and ESA


The system is likely far away. Galaxy mergers have a lot of new star formation so they tend to be “bluer” in color due to the more energetic light emitted by younger stars. This does not seem the case for this object, although sometimes dust in the object or in the foreground can mess up this rule of thumb.

It is unclear if there will be a follow-up on this "?" object – JWST has a packed schedule but it would be cool one day to find out exactly what this question mark is.

[H/T: Space.com]

Space and Physics Astronomy
space

