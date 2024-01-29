Thank you!

It’s Alive! Japan’s Moon Lander Comes Back To Life, Starts Snapping Photos

Space and Physics Astronomy
PUBLISHED

It’s Alive! Japan’s Moon Lander Comes Back To Life, Starts Snapping Photos

The lander has got juice at last and has resumed science observations.

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Edited by Katy Evans

SLIM as it is currently on the surface of the Moon, seen by one of its rovers. The golden lander is on its side with the rockets pointing up and the solar panels in shade/

Even on its side, SLIM managed to get sunlight and get to work.

Image credit: JAXA/Takara Tomy/Sony Group Corporation/Doshisha University

Ten days after its soft landing on the Moon, Japan’s history-making Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) is back in action. The lander had a slight mishap while carrying out its precision landing, ending up on its side, which prevented its solar panels from powering up and left the lander running on batteries. Crucially, the solar panels were pointing West – facing away from the Sun at that time – leaving the team with the hope that as the Moon slowly rotated, sunlight would eventually reach the panels. And so it did, yesterday. SLIM has woken up and even sent back a photo. 

Without wasting any time, the team started working on the scientific mission, which has already exceeded expectations for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The goal was a precision pinpoint soft landing within 100 meters (330 feet) of a specific target area. In comparison, the expected landing site for Apollo 11 was an ellipse 20 kilometers by 5 kilometers (12 by 3.1 miles). SLIM appears to have landed just 55 meters (180 feet) from its target, a precision never achieved before on another world. 

Despite the slightly askew landing, SLIM deployed its two small rovers – one of which snapped the image of SLIM slanted on the surface – which are exploring their surroundings. Now that power is back on and it doesn’t have to rely on batteries, SLIM is using its cameras to study the interesting rocks near the lander.

Six have been identified and they have been named after dog breeds: Toy Poodle, Shiba Inu, Bulldog, Akita Inu, Kai Ken, and St Bernard. SLIM has begun analyzing the Toy Poodle rock using spectroscopy – a technique that allows us to work out the composition of an object based on its light. Once, Toy Poodle is fully analyzed, SLIM will move on to the next rocks.

While the work on the surface continued, SLIM was also snapped from orbit. On January 22, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft passed over the landing site and photographed SLIM from orbit. LRO was about 80 kilometers (50 miles) above the Lunar surface at the time. A before-and-after photo shows not only the 2.4 meter-long (8 feet) lander but also the effects of its rocket on the Moon. 

The retrorockets lifted the top layer of lunar soil, the regolith, which is darker than what lies below it. It is made of thin, weathered, tiny, and sharp rocks. It is dangerous to instruments and even to humans; Apollo 17 astronaut Harrison H. Schmitt was discovered to be allergic to Moon dust.

This image pair shows LRO views of the area surrounding the SLIM site before (frame M1254087075L) and after (frame M1460739214L) its landing. Note the slight change in reflectance around the lander due to engine exhaust sweeping the surface. These images are enlarged by a factor of two, and are about 1,444 feet (440 meters) wide.
The landing site before and after SLIM landed.
Image Credit: NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University

 

The regolith lifting was seen around India's Vikram lander last summer and even during the Apollo missions; so much so during Apollo 11 that Buzz Aldrin noted that they were “picking up some dust” as they were about to touch down on the Moon's surface.

SLIM will now try its best to catch up on lost time and conduct its science mission before the Sun sets on it, and the lander goes back into sleep mode, bracing for the freezing 14-day lunar night.  

