Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Is The Largest Civilization In The World Right Under Our Feet?"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenaturecreepy crawlies
clockPUBLISHED

Is The Largest Civilization In The World Right Under Our Feet?

They have jobs, societies, and complex relationships with other species – they also live pretty much everywhere on Earth.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Creative Services Assistant

comments1Comment
share300Shares
Larger close up shot of some ants.

Farming, foraging, building... is there anything an ant can't do?

Image Credit: Pavel Krasensky/Shutterstock

While insects are perhaps the most overlooked animal group in the world, they are also by far the most numerous. From butterflies to beetles, they inhabit almost every ecosystem on Earth and there’s one group that might have created the largest civilization right under our feet.

The Formicidae family contains roughly 12,000 species of ants. Despite the wealth and variety of species, ants all follow the same basic body plan with each species living in socially complex constructed colonies. These industrious little insects have capabilities as a social group far beyond their tiny individual bodies. 

Advertisement

To give an idea of just how widespread and capable ants are, researchers suggest that one-third of the animal biomass of the Amazon rainforest is made up entirely of ants and termites. 

While there are some variations between the different species, most colonies follow the same hierarchy with a caste system including workers, soldiers, ergatoid queens, and queens. These different castes have morphological differences and are specially adapted to their different roles within the colony. 

boook svg

Related Stories

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on Bacteriaarrow
Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral Lakearrow
The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like Bugarrow

The queen is responsible for laying the colonies eggs, but she is not responsible for telling each ant what to do. Instead, these insects are biologically suited for a specific job, and use their exceptional communication abilities to carry out their duties. While they are suited for a specific job it doesn’t mean they can’t progress in their careers. The species Camponotus fellah was found in a 2013 study progressing from roles as nurses to nest cleaners and then to foragers throughout their lifespan.

Perhaps most famous is the species of ant known as leafcutters in the genera Atta and Acromyrmex, which can carry 10-50 times their body weight – this might be a conservative estimate though. Engineers in 2014 found that the neck joint of an American field ant could withstand pressure 5,000 times greater than their body weight.

Advertisement

As well as organized societies and phenomenal strength, ants are also farmers. They actively protect groups of aphids from predators such as ladybirds, while in turn, the aphids create a substance called honeydew by feeding on the sap of trees. This honeydew can form as much as 90 percent of an ant's diet so this relationship is incredibly important. 

As social insects, ants are pretty good at looking after their own. According to New Scientist, in Matabele ant (Megaponera analis) colonies, foraging ant parties who are injured, usually by termites, are then helped back to the colony and treated by other ants to help them recover.

Ants also engage in a behavior known as necrophoresis; they have specialized undertaker ants that remove dead ant bodies from the colony to prevent the spread of pathogens to other ants. Harvester ants even have a complex stacking system for their dead. 

So ants are incredible builders, forming super colonies of up to 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) and fire ants even make rafts from their bodies to escape floods. Ant society has jobs and career progression, it has defensive strategies like playing dead and even care for the elderly and deceased. 

Advertisement

Moreover, ants manage to do all of this without any form of government or direct leadership but have persisted far longer and far more successfully than other species that evolved roughly 140 to 168 million years ago (looking at you dinosaurs). Maybe they are the pioneers of one of the greatest civilizations on Earth.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenaturecreepy crawlies
  • tag

  • animal behavior,

  • ants,

  • civilization,

  • creepy crawlies

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on BacteriaCaecilians a worm-like amphibians sleeping on a yellow leaf.
natureanimals

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on Bacteria

clock3 hours ago
share1
Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral LakeLake in Death Valley National Park, mud in the foreground and hills in the distance.
natureenvironment

Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral Lake

clock4 hours ago
share1
The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like BugGiant Meganeura dragonfly depicted in a forest in the Carboniferous period.
natureanimals

The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like Bug

clock4 hours ago
share9