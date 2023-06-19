Interactive Map Lets You Compare Penis Sizes With The World

An interactive map compiled by WorldData.info allows curious people to compare penis sizes with people from around the world.

First off, it's important to state that despite the worries of men, likely fueled by larger penises featured in pornography, penis size is not that important. It is, however, something that men tend to fixate on as a marker of masculinity.

Advertisement Advertisement

"No other topic on this website has been asked for more often than the average size of male genitalia," WorldData explains on their website, finally caving in to demand. "This international comparison now gives some basic data about the mean sizes per country."

The website, which used data from around the world, allows you to compare the average absolute length, or length as a percentage of average height.

"In principle, the length is always measured on the upper side from the root of the shaft to the tip of the glans," the team explains. "If there is a fat pad above the root, this may be slightly pressed in during measurement. To measure the circumference, one usually takes the circumference at the root."

In some studies used, different measurements were taken and so were not included in the results.

Country Erect length (centimeters) Height (meters) Percentage of height Ecuador

17.61

1.67 10.54 Cameroon 16.67 1.71 9.75 Bolivia 16.51 1.68 9.84 Sudan 16.47 1.71 9.63 Haiti 16.01 1.72 9.32 Senegal 15.89 1.75 9.09 Gambia 15.88 1.68 9.47 Cuba 15.87 1.73 9.16 Netherlands 15.87

1.84 8.65 Zambia 15.78

1.67 9.45





The United States is 60th on the table, with the erect length of 13.58 centimeters (5.35 inches), 7.68 percent of the average height, while the United Kingdom came in at 68 with 13.13 centimeter (5.17 inch) penises, making up 7.38 percent of the average height.

As much as it may kill a few minutes browsing the penis map, it should of course be taken with a grain of salt. Though they avoided self-reported data "wherever possible", any data used is likely to be skewed bigger. According to a recent study, men cannot be trusted to report their own measurements, and will claim (as a group) that their penis is much bigger than the average for their country, as determined through measurement.

"The collected values should roughly illustrate the relationship between penile sizes and origin," World Data added, "instead of giving an exact evaluation".

The full chart and interactive map can be viewed on World Data.