IFLScience The Big Questions: What Do Alcohol and Drugs Do To The Brain?

Have you ever wanted to get drunk without a hangover?

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockDec 2 2022, 08:30 UTC
We spoke to neuropsychopharmacologist Professor David Nutt about finding a functional alternative to the benefits of brain altering chemicals without the drawbacks. Image Credit: © IFLScience

For as long as humans have walked this Earth, we have been using chemicals to alter our state of mind. Drugs and alcohol have been used in rituals and medication, for inspiration and escapism, as well as a way to cope with the world. Only in more recent decades have we begun to appreciate the physiological effects that substances have on our brains through science. Host Dr Alfredo Carpineti spoke to neuropsychopharmacologist Professor David Nutt about these effects and a new approach to manufacturing alcohol without the negative consequences.

You can listen to this episode and subscribe to the podcast on all your favorite podcast apps: Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Podbean, Amazon Music, and more. A transcript of the conversation is available here.


