Advertisement

Health and Medicinehealth

IFLScience The Big Questions: Can Humans Live Forever?

Join Dr Alfredo Carpineti and Dr Andrew Steele as they discuss whether humans could ever just live forever.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockAug 26 2022, 09:29 UTC
The Big Questions Logo. Image Credit: IFLScience
Could humans live forever? Is it medically possible? Would you even want to? Let's find out. Image Credit: IFLScience

We live in a society that idolizes youth for sure, but also with age comes wisdom. However, aging is not all it’s cracked up to be. Could we keep getting older without the drawbacks of being old? Other animals do it, so maybe one day it could apply to humans too. In this episode, host Dr Alfredo Carpineti is joined by Dr Andrew Steele, author of Ageless: The New Science of Getting Older Without Getting Old, to talk about the medical fight against old age at a cellular level and whether humans could ever live forever. 

You can listen to this episode and subscribe to the podcast on all your favorite podcast apps:

Related Stories
World-First Attempt To Grow Donor Organs In People Could See Them Host Up To Five Livers
"Tomato Flu" Outbreak In India May Actually Be This Common Childhood Illness
Moderna Sues Pfizer For Allegedly Copying Its COVID Vaccine Technology

Apple Podcast

Spotify

Google Podcast

Advertisement

Podbean

Amazon Music

A transcript of the conversation is available here.

Advertisement


Health and Medicinehealth

  • health,

  • podcast

More Health and Medicine Stories

World-First Attempt To Grow Donor Organs In People Could See Them Host Up To Five LiversDamaged liver
medicine

World-First Attempt To Grow Donor Organs In People Could See Them Host Up To Five Livers

clockAug 26 2022
"Tomato Flu" Outbreak In India May Actually Be This Common Childhood IllnessDoctor holds the hand of young child with hand, foot, and mouth disease, the likely suspect behind "tomato flu."
health

"Tomato Flu" Outbreak In India May Actually Be This Common Childhood Illness

clockAug 26 2022
Moderna Sues Pfizer For Allegedly Copying Its COVID Vaccine TechnologyBreaking news!
BREAKING NEWS
medicine

Moderna Sues Pfizer For Allegedly Copying Its COVID Vaccine Technology

clockAug 26 2022