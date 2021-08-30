IFLScience’s podcast is back for an expanded second season, with even more “Big Questions” and top experts to fire them at!

The Big Questions — IFLScience's podcast about the greatest open mysteries of science, technology, and humanity — sees international experts discuss the major topics of our times with host and IFLScience Senior Writer Dr Alfredo Carpineti. This season he is joined by IFLScience Staff Writer Rachael Funnell to tackle topics that range from what is the fate of the universe to is there a limit to how fast computers can become, how does imagination work, how do drugs affect your brain, how does memory work, how do we know if a species has gone extinct, and can humans live forever?

All five episodes of the first season — covering the potential for unlimited energy and whether we can reverse climate change to what is consciousness, are we alone in the universe, and what is the universe even made of? — are all available to listen to too.

You can follow and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcast

Spotify

Google Podcast

Podbean

Amazon Music

Audible

Transcripts of each episode are available too, just search IFLScience The Big Questions on our website.



