Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"How Come The Leaning Tower of Pisa Hasn't Toppled Over?"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumans
clockPUBLISHED

How Come The Leaning Tower of Pisa Hasn't Toppled Over?

...Yet.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

Edited by Laura Simmons

share1Shares
The leaning tower of Pisa in Italy with groups of tourist around the historic monument.P attraction

Over 5 million people visit the Leaning Tower of Pisa each year.  

Image credit: f11photo/Shutterstock.com

To understand why the Leaning Tower of Pisa never toppled, you must look back at its 850 years of history involving jelly-like land, decades of war, and some radical changes of plans.

The Leaning Tower of Pisa is the 57-meter (186-feet) tall bell tower found in the Piazza del Duomo of Pisa Cathedral. 

Advertisement

The jaunty angle of the Leaning Tower of Pisa is no optical illusion. In the early 1990s, it leaned at an angle of 5.44 degrees, approaching the catastrophic threshold of 5.5 degrees that would have almost certainly spelled game-over for the structure. Fortunately, cunning engineering work completed in 2008 managed to crank it back to an angle of 3.99 degrees.

The lean has been a problem for centuries. Construction of the Leaning Tower – which presumably then was just called the Tower of Pisa – began in 1173 CE. After just five years of building work, the marsh-like soil of Pisa started to slowly swallow the foundations of the south side, causing a lean.

If the engineers had simply carried on and added more stories, It’s almost certain the tower would have toppled under its weight. Suddenly though, construction was halted after just a few stories were built because the Republic of Pisa had become engulfed in a flurry of battles with Genoa, Lucca, and Florence. 

Advertisement

It wasn’t until 1272 CE that construction resumed, by which time the soil had slightly consolidated, allowing the builders to go higher and higher once more. As the stories grew, however, architects became aware of the growing tilt and adapted the original plans to make the south side of the tower slightly taller. 

This is evidenced by the different number of steps found on the top story: six on the south, four on the north. It also means that the structure is slightly curved, although it's barely discernible to the naked eye. 

By this time, it was too late. The tower had acquired its iconic lean, causing sleepless nights for town planners for centuries to come. When the 20th century came around, engineers were keen to address the issue, but some of their attempts were more successful than others.

A low-down of some of these efforts can be seen in the wonderfully animated TED-Ed video above.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • architecture,

  • Italy,

  • history,

  • Engineering,

  • leaning tower of pisa

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Viking Dentistry Was "Surprisingly Advanced", Finds Analysis Of Over 3,000 TeethA photo of three molars attached to a jaw. The middle tooth has a visible hole in the centre.
humansancient ancestors

Viking Dentistry Was "Surprisingly Advanced", Finds Analysis Of Over 3,000 Teeth

clock4 hours ago
share17
Serpent Mound: A Mysterious 400-Meter Snake Lurks In Ohio's River ValleyRaised earth on a grass plain at Serpent Mound Ohio
humansHumans

Serpent Mound: A Mysterious 400-Meter Snake Lurks In Ohio's River Valley

clock6 hours ago
share110
Our Cells Have Resonant Frequencies, And We Might Be Able To Hear Themabstract blue digital equalizer, vector of sound wave pattern element
humansHumans

Our Cells Have Resonant Frequencies, And We Might Be Able To Hear Them

clock7 hours ago
comments1
share84