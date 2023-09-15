Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"How Ants Get Themselves Out Of Traffic Jams"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenaturecreepy crawlies
clockPUBLISHED

How Ants Get Themselves Out Of Traffic Jams

Local councils could learn a thing or two about traffic management from these creepy crawlies.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

share39Shares
Black Diacamma ant walking on a dry plant stem

The way these critters manage traffic jams is brilli-ant.

Image credit: Silapavet Konthikamee/Shutterstock.com

Being stuck in a queue of traffic on your daily commute is one of life’s common frustrations. Traffic jams aren’t unique to the human experience though – even ants are prone to logjams, but new research suggests they’re pretty nifty at getting themselves out of the chaos.

As masters of collective behavior, division of labor, and problem-solving, science has long taken a fascination with ants. However, one of the under-researched mysteries of ant activity is how they manage to stop traffic jams when the colony is relocating. 

Advertisement

In new research, which has been posted as a preprint and has not yet been certified by peer review, scientists observed the relocations of 12 colonies of Diacamma indicum, known as the Indian queenless ant, to find answers to the questions of ant congestion.

Relocation, relocation

The researchers created a plexiglass “arena”, with the original ant nesting box placed at one end, and a new one placed at the other, at a distance similar to natural habitat relocation. The bridge connecting the two was wide enough for five ants to walk side by side, but briefly narrowed in the middle to allow only one ant through at a time, before widening again.

boook svg

Related Stories

People Are Discussing The Best Ways to Remove Summer Mildewarrow
Medieval Whaling May Have Sent Two Species To Extinctionarrow
Soy-Based Superglue Offers Sustainable Sticking Strengtharrow

Together with surrounding the bridge with water, the researchers chose this design to mimic the natural habitat – heavy rain during monsoons often forces ant colonies to relocate across water-logged, sometimes narrow regions.

Each of the 12 colonies went through relocation twice and the researchers recorded the first ant to find the new colony. At random intervals, they also noted the heading direction of all ants and whether there were any ants “policing” entry and exit at the narrow part of the path.

Advertisement

It was also known before the study that D. indicum uses a system called “tandem running”. This process involves a “leader” ant, who knows the location of the new colony, returning to the original site and leading an uninformed ant to the new one. As such, the team also recorded the identities of the leaders and followers.

Solving congestion

Observations uncovered that tandem-running colony relocation led to significant movement in both directions, which in turn increased the risk of head-on collisions and congestion. The researchers witnessed 56 of these traffic jams and found that the likelihood of congestion increased 18-fold when the ants could only move through the one-lane pathway.

They also identified the categories of ants responsible for causing the traffic jams: 59 percent were returning leaders, 27 percent were brood transporters (those who carry other ants), and 14 percent were followers who had just gotten a bit lost.

On the upside, the vast majority of snarl-ups – 52 out of the 56 – were cleared. The ants achieved this with an impressive level of behavioral flexibility.

Advertisement

Rather than simply continuing back and forth, leader ants returning from the new colony changed their behavior in one of two ways after encountering a jam. Some performed a “switchover”, where a returning leader took over from a relocating leader, allowing the latter to return to the old nest and the new pair to head toward the new colony site.

Other returning leaders helped to pick up the lost followers causing jams, inviting them to form a pair and move towards the new nest.

Although, as a preprint, these findings are yet to be subjected to peer review, the authors believe that their research provides novel insights into the abilities of ants. They also suggest that it could inform traffic management in human society.

For now, though, it’s probably best to leave the house early and make sure you’ve got some good podcasts downloaded.

Advertisement

The preprint has been posted to bioRxiv.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenaturecreepy crawlies
  • tag

  • animal behavior,

  • ants,

  • ant colonies,

  • creepy crawlies

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

People Are Discussing The Best Ways to Remove Summer MildewA photo of a woman kneeling down with a look of confusion as she examines a low wall covered in mildew growth.
natureNature

People Are Discussing The Best Ways to Remove Summer Mildew

clock8 hours ago
share3
Medieval Whaling May Have Sent Two Species To ExtinctionWhale fin emerging from water
natureanimals

Medieval Whaling May Have Sent Two Species To Extinction

clock9 hours ago
share110
Soy-Based Superglue Offers Sustainable Sticking StrengthTube of superglue being squeezed
natureplants

Soy-Based Superglue Offers Sustainable Sticking Strength

clock10 hours ago
share55