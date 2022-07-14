Horny Honey Is In Trouble With FDA Because It's Laced With Viagra

A number of horny honey products marketed to men have fallen into trouble with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after it was revealed they are laced with erectile dysfunction drugs.

The FDA has warned a number of honey peddlers following lab tests that found some of their products contain active drug ingredients not listed on the product labels, including Viagra (sildenafil) and a similar drug called Cialis (tadalafil).

The warning letters were issued to MKS Enterprise LLC, Shopaax.com, 1am USA Incorporated dba Pleasure Products USA, and Thirstyrun LLC (also known as US Royal Honey LLC).

The letters explain how the companies have broken federal law by selling undisclosed drug ingredients in products marketed as foods and by making unauthorized claims that their products treat health problems.

Products sold by these companies include “Etumax Royal Honey for Him,” sachets of honey marketed to “make the intimate moments with your partner last longer and feel better.” It claims to achieve these effects through “natural” ingredients, including ginseng. However, as the FDA’s lab tests revealed, some of these products fail to disclose that much of their boner-giving properties are the result of drugs like Cialis and Viagra.

This is not only misleading but also potentially dangerous. Viagra works by blocking the action of an enzyme called PDE5. By stopping PDE5 from working, it causes the blood vessels to relax, increasing blood flow and lowering blood pressure.

As a result, these kinds of drugs run the risk of lowering blood pressure to dangerously low levels. They may also interact with nitrates, which are sometimes taken by people with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease.

“Tainted honey-based products like these are dangerous because consumers are likely unaware of the risks associated with the hidden prescription drug ingredients in these products and how they may interact with other drugs and supplements they may take,” Dr Judy McMeekin, FDA Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs, said in a statement.

“Products marketed with unidentified ingredients may be dangerous and, in some cases, deadly to consumers. We encourage consumers to remain vigilant when shopping online or in stores to avoid purchasing products that put their health at risk, and instead seek effective, FDA-approved treatments,” McMeekin explained.

It’s far from the first time the FDA has dished out such warnings about products secretly containing Viagra. Back in 2019, the FDA warned that sexual enhancement pills sold on websites like Amazon contained hidden and potentially dangerous ingredients like sildenafil.