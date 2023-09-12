Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Hammerhead Sharks Hail To The Full Moon, Gathering In Enormous Numbers"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Hammerhead Sharks Hail To The Full Moon, Gathering In Enormous Numbers

We don't yet know exactly why, but it could be linked to Matari’i i ni’a.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

share160Shares
hammerhead shark full moon

Full moon at night, hammerhead sharks’ delight.

Image credit: wildestanimal / Shutterstock.com

Some of the rarest and most endangered sharks on Earth appear to be influenced by lunar cycles, as they have been observed gathering in enormous numbers during the full Moon. Exactly why these Moon hangouts are taking place is something science has yet to pin down, but research into the phenomenon has turned up some fascinating insights.

The great hammerhead shark (Sphyrna mokarran) was the subject of a study that set out to learn more about how these animals behave in the Central Pacific. Adopting a non-invasive methodology, they snapped pictures and measured the hammerhead sharks in two key regions of French Polynesia: the Rangiroa atoll and the Tikehau atoll.

Advertisement

Large numbers of these normally rare hammerhead sharks were seen here during the summers of 2020 and 2021, and curiously they were mostly adult females. If it were a case of spawning like the mass aggregations of Nassau groupers that gather during the week of the full moon, you’d expect more of a blend of sexes, so what is it about the full Moon that gets these female sharks in the party mood?

The full Moon also attracts the ocellated eagle ray, Aetobatus ocellatus, a fellow Moon sign girlie the hammerheads had no qualms chomping up. Great hammerheads are known to migrate in tandem with food availability, and given the reliability with which they crop up annually, this could be a feeding opportunity the sharks have learned to capitalize on.

boook svg

Related Stories

"It's Something We've Caused": Giant Fissures Are Opening Up In The USarrow
Floating To Work On A River Is A Viable Commute In Switzerlandarrow
Can Animals Give Birth To Twins?arrow

“The gathering of A. ocellatus is thus a predictable event that sharks could try to intercept, indicating that predation is a likely driving factor of the seasonal presence of great hammerhead sharks,” explained the authors. “Few studies have been conducted on A. ocellatus in French Polynesia, however social gathering of schools of rays is a behaviour known to be linked to reproduction phases in the genus Aetobatus.”

“It would thus explain the variation in numbers of ocellated eagle rays in the pass and consequently the number of predators, as mating pairs would be easier prey for great hammerhead sharks inside the lagoon. However, this correlation between the number of great hammerhead sharks and ocellated eagle rays should be interpreted with caution as environmental and other biotic factors could drive increase and variation in the abundance of both species.”

Advertisement

The full Moon coincides with a time known in Polynesian culture as Matari’i i ni’a, which represents a season of abundance. In this first glance into hammerhead behavior in the region, it seems that like humans, sharks take advantage of Matari’i i ni’a to meet the needs of their life cycle. We may not know yet what appeal the “shark side of the Moon” holds for these animals, but it’s a fascinating first glance into the behavior of one of our ocean’s most peculiar predators in this part of the world.

The study is published in Frontiers in Marine Science.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • moon,

  • animals,

  • shark,

  • full moon,

  • lunar cycle,

  • hammerhead shark

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

"It's Something We've Caused": Giant Fissures Are Opening Up In The USA giant fissure in the Earth.
natureplanet earth

"It's Something We've Caused": Giant Fissures Are Opening Up In The US

clock4 hours ago
share97
Floating To Work On A River Is A Viable Commute In Switzerlandfloat river to work
natureenvironment

Floating To Work On A River Is A Viable Commute In Switzerland

clock5 hours ago
share110
Can Animals Give Birth To Twins?Two baby goats, left brown and white, right black and white, frolicking in a field of flowers
natureanimals

Can Animals Give Birth To Twins?

clock5 hours ago
share1