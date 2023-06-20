Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

Green Bolt Of Lightning Captured In Jupiter’s Swirling Storm

NASA'S Juno caught the green flash inside a swirling vortex near Jupiter's north pole.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockPublished
comments1Comment
share670Shares
A cyclone like storm on jupiter is seen in the image with a birght green dot - the lightning strike

A lightning strike through the swirling clouds of Jupiter.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS. Image processing by Kevin M. Gill © CC BY

Lightning is not exclusive to Earth, it is found in several other places in the Solar System, but some of the most spectacular is found on the largest planet. Jupiter has an atmosphere of swirling clouds and enormous storms within which lightning can strike – and sometimes we are lucky enough to catch it.

 This image just released by NASA was captured by Juno during its 31st flyby of the gas giant on December 30, 2020, and processed by citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill from raw data from the JunoCam instrument on board. The spacecraft was 32,000 kilometers (19,900 miles) above Jupiter's clouds near the north pole at 78 degrees of latitude when it captured the green bolt.  

Advertisement

The color of the lightning is certainly peculiar, being bright green. This might be an artifact of the color processing, though lightning can be colorful. Atmospheric particles can alter the colors. This is often seen on Earth in volcanic lightning, where the effects of ash can add tints of blue, purple, and lilac. Maybe an analogous effect is at work here on Jupiter.

The principle of lighting is the same on Earth and Jupiter, as powerful electrical discharges spread through clouds, but the formation is slightly different. On Jupiter, the clouds are a mixture of ammonia and water, and most lightning happens at the poles, while on Earth, the clouds are made of water vapor and lightning usually strikes more at the equator. The lightning capital of the world, Catatumbo in South America, receives 1.6 million lightning strikes a year.

Related Stories
boook svgAmino Acid Essential For Humans Found In Interstellar Space
boook svgJWST Is Capable Of Detecting Precursors Of Life Around Other Stars
boook svgJWST's Hunt For Atmosphere On Nearby “Venus Twin” Shows Something Very Different

In the coming months, more images of Jupiter’s lightning are expected as Juno's orbit will allow for close passages over Jupiter’s night side where these electric weather events can be more easily spotted.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • jupiter,

  • lightning,

  • Astronomy,

  • juno,

  • junocam

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Amino Acid Essential For Humans Found In Interstellar SpaceThe spitzer image of IC 348 and an insert with the shape of tryptophane and the stellar disks
spaceAstronomy

Amino Acid Essential For Humans Found In Interstellar Space

clockJun 20 2023
comments2
share74
JWST Is Capable Of Detecting Precursors Of Life Around Other StarsThe TRAPPIST-1 system was used as a model for exploring whether the JWST could find prebiosignatures in planets' atmospheres, but the atmospheres need to exist
spaceAstronomy

JWST Is Capable Of Detecting Precursors Of Life Around Other Stars

clockJun 20 2023
share41
JWST's Hunt For Atmosphere On Nearby “Venus Twin” Shows Something Very Differentconcept depicts the TRAPPIST-1 planetary system with an ultra-cool red dwarf star at its centre like sitting on a plane and the plantes like little marbles around it with steam on the closest, water drops arpind the middle ones and ice around the furthest
spaceAstronomy

JWST's Hunt For Atmosphere On Nearby “Venus Twin” Shows Something Very Different

clockJun 19 2023
comments2
share240