Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

Jupiter’s Lightning Bolts Are A Lot Like Earth's (Only Longer)

Despite the planetary differences in size and atmospheric composition, lightning is initiated in the same way.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

clockPublished
share110Shares
On Jupiter lightning happens mostly at the poles, the reverse of Earth, but in other ways the two are quite similar despite the immense differences between the planets

On Jupiter, lightning happens mostly at the poles but in other ways, the two are quite similar despite the planets' immense differences.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL=Caltech/SwRi/JunoCam

In Roman mythology, Jupiter was the god of lightning, as well as the sky and dubious sexual encounters in non-human form. It’s therefore highly appropriate that the planet named after him has been revealed to have a lot of lightning too.

Decades after the existence of lightning on Jupiter was revealed by Voyager 1, we still don’t know a lot about it. However, a study in Nature Communications has used the improved time resolution provided by the Juno mission to explore the processes behind Jupiter’s electric discharges and compare them to those on Earth.

Advertisement

Although Jupiter’s atmosphere is mostly hydrogen and helium, rather than the nitrogen, oxygen, and water vapor that dominate Earth’s, it’s thought clouds of water and ice still form at temperatures a little below freezing. Convective motion driven by heat from deeper inside Jupiter causes charge separation within the clouds, creating powerful electric fields. Just as on Earth, lightning can jump between these as the fields break down, although on Jupiter this mostly happens near the poles, rather than in the topics as we are used to.

As the Galileo mission made its final dive into Jupiter, it detected radio frequency signals, but subsequent analysis showed these were coming from a long way away. Galileo had entered a dry and stable part of Jupiter’s atmosphere, with no thunderstorms nearby. This location may have allowed Galileo to keep sending signals from deeper in Jupiter’s atmosphere than if it had been struck by a lightning bolt, but it also hindered how much we could learn about these events.

Related Stories
boook svgWe May Have Just Found The Closest Of The Most Elusive Type Of Black Hole
boook svgA Fresh Glimpse Of Uranus Shows It Has A Swirling Polar Vortex
boook svgRayyanah Barnawi Is Officially The 600th Person To Orbit Earth

By swooping to only a few thousand kilometers above Jupiter’s cloud tops, Juno can detect radio signals from the planet’s lightning, and do so again and again, rather than relying on hitting the right spot in a final blaze of glory.

Juno can measure the radio pulses produced by electricity in Jupiter’s atmosphere with a resolution of an eighth of a millisecond. The paper reports such pulses are typically a millisecond apart. The observations, the authors conclude, “Suggest step-like extensions of lightning channels and indicate that Jovian lightning initiation processes are similar to the initiation of intracloud lightning at Earth.”

Advertisement

The timescales of Jovinian lightning, and the gaps between, are also similar to those in Earth’s atmosphere, with radio signals about a millisecond apart from stepping processes where leaders jerkily jump across the sky. 

Some apparent similarities are illusory, the authors suggest. On Earth, there are usually three to six strokes in close-to-ground flashes of lightning, while Jupiter’s radio pulses mainly came in batches of five, but that does not mean the process is the same. “The Jovian pulse groups were very unlikely generated by multi-stroke lightning flashes. In such case, the Jovian strokes would appear in about 30 times faster succession than on the Earth,” the authors write. They consider this “improbable”.

We might expect everything on Jupiter to operate at a different scale, including enormous bolts worthy of a god. On the one hand, the authors conclude that lightning travels at similar speeds within Jupiter’s and Earth’s clouds. On the other, they propose the lightning channels are a few hundred to a few thousand meters long. Although, lightning megaflashes hundreds of kilometers long have been recorded on Earth, most are somewhat smaller than those on the sky god’s planet.

The study is published in Nature Communications.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • jupiter,

  • lightning,

  • Astronomy,

  • Juno mission

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

We May Have Just Found The Closest Of The Most Elusive Type Of Black HoleA Hubble Space Telescope image of the globular star cluster, Messier 4. The cluster is a dense collection of several hundred thousand stars.
spaceAstronomy

We May Have Just Found The Closest Of The Most Elusive Type Of Black Hole

clockMay 23 2023
share1
A Fresh Glimpse Of Uranus Shows It Has A Swirling Polar VortexRadio wave images of Uranus showing air circulating at the north pole is warmer and drier, which is typically a hallmark of a strong cyclone.
spaceAstronomy

A Fresh Glimpse Of Uranus Shows It Has A Swirling Polar Vortex

clockMay 23 2023
share5
Rayyanah Barnawi Is Officially The 600th Person To Orbit EarthA photograph of Barnawi smiling. She is a brown woman with short black sleek hair
spaceSpace and Physics

Rayyanah Barnawi Is Officially The 600th Person To Orbit Earth

clockMay 23 2023
share3