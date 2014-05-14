Glowing Mice Reveal Where Quantum Dots Go

We don’t know the long-term health effects of chronic nanoparticle exposure, though researchers do have concerns . Right now, the only way to quantify internal nanoparticle distribution requires isolating and sampling internal tissues.

The researchers found that they accumulate -- and can be quite plainly observed -- through the skin. Different nanoparticles are visible through the skin under ambient or ultraviolet light: Mice injected with high doses of gold nanoparticles have visibly blue skin while quantum dot-treated mice fluoresce under UV light.

They also noticed a direct correlation between the concentration of nanoparticles found in the skin and both the injected dose as well as the accumulations in other organs, like the liver and spleen.

The findings could help predict the behavior of nanoparticles in the body.

The work was published in Nature Communications this week.

Images: Edward A. Sykes & Qin Dai