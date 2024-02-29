Giggle Incontinence: What It Is, And Why It’s No Laughing Matter

“I laughed so hard, I peed myself!” is not a sentence that’s likely to even raise an eyebrow with most of us. Stress incontinence – temporary loss of bladder control linked to actions like jumping, coughing, and laughing – is an issue that affects thousands, for reasons including having given birth or having an enlarged prostate. But what if every time you got a fit of the giggles, your bladder completely emptied? It’s time to shed a little light on giggle incontinence.

What is giggle incontinence?

The name “giggle incontinence” makes this condition sound a lot more fun than it actually is. It refers to involuntary urination brought on by laughter, but crucially not by the other common causes of stress incontinence.

The condition most commonly affects children and young teenagers aged between 7 and 14, and is more prevalent in girls than in boys. While most children grow out of it, it can in some cases persist into adulthood.

The severity of the condition can vary, with some sufferers experiencing complete bladder emptying, but at other times the function of the bladder is normal.

True giggle incontinence is quite rare, and scientists aren’t clear on what causes it. It can also be tricky to distinguish from other causes of daytime incontinence in kids, or it may be misdiagnosed when there’s actually another underlying issue at play.

“[Giggle incontinence] is poorly described and understood,” wrote the authors of a recent scoping review on the topic.

One theory suggests that it’s caused by a sudden loss of muscle tone of the pelvic floor muscles, similar to the cataplexy that is often seen in individuals with the sleep disorder narcolepsy. Other hypotheses hold that the pelvic floor muscles are dysfunctional in these individuals, or that the urethral muscles relax inappropriately, leading to bladder emptying.

The review ultimately concluded that “additional research is warranted” if we’re to better understand and devise treatments for this condition. But what treatments are available right now?

Are there any treatments for giggle incontinence?

Giggle incontinence can be very distressing and embarrassing for children, so it’s very important to reassure them that the condition is not their fault, and that it generally will resolve itself with time.

That said, there are some treatments that have been found to be effective in some cases.

One case report detailed the experiences of a Canadian medical team treating a 14-year-old boy with giggle incontinence. They were able to rule out anything more sinister going on, so were confident that what they were dealing with was a true case of giggle incontinence.

When Kegel exercises and timed voiding (scheduling specific times to use the bathroom) were ineffective, the doctors tried a course of methylphenidate twice a day on schooldays. More commonly known by the brand name Ritalin and used as a treatment for ADHD, methylphenidate was found in a recent study to be an effective treatment with minimal side effects. Scientists aren’t totally sure why it works, but it’s thought it might help the urethra remain closed under pressure.

In the boy’s case, it worked well, and nine months later he was able to come off the meds with no further problems.

A taboo subject

We humans are not the best when it comes to discussing problems around going to the bathroom. Once a kid has been successfully potty trained, most people tend to think that problem peeing is a thing of the past – but sometimes, that’s simply not the case.

A better understanding of conditions like giggle incontinence can help remove some of the stigma and shame that can come with these issues, and can only lead to a better outlook for patients in the future.

