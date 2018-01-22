Advertisement

Footage Emerges Of Soviet Scientists In The 1920s Reviving A Decapitated Dog's Head

author

Chris Carpineti

Senior Video Editor

clockJan 22 2018, 16:04 UTC

Footage has appeared online that apparently shows Soviet scientists in the 1920s using a device that keeps blood circulating through the bodies of warm-blooded animals, even after decapitation, and bringing them back to life.

The footage in the video is certainly fascinating, but brace yourself, it's also quite disturbing.

