Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Fly Across Mars's "Labyrinth Of Night" In Incredible 3D Reconstruction"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Fly Across Mars's "Labyrinth Of Night" In Incredible 3D Reconstruction

Take a flight between the tallest volcano and the deepest canyon in the Solar System.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

A wide valley is seen among plateus in this 3D reconstruction

Perspective view of Noctis Labyrinthus. 

Image credit: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin (G. Neukum)

Noctis Labyrinthus is a network of canyons the length of Italy that is located between two record-breaking regions on Mars. It is the beginning of Valles Marineris, one of the longest canyons in the Solar System. On its other side, there is the Tharsis Bulge, a region home to the tallest volcanoes we know of. And all three are connected.

As the Tharsis grew, it lifted the crust around it. The outer shell of Mars cracked under this uplift, creating the Noctis Labyrinthus, and as it expands eastward, it might be responsible for the long rift valley that is Valles Marineris. The Noctis Labyrinthus is at the heart of the Tharsis Rise. Research suggests that until recent geological times, the area had flowing lava and water lakes that might have had the right conditions to host life.

Advertisement

The criss-cross pattern of canyons is, in places, 30 kilometers (18 miles) long and 6 kilometers (3.6 miles) deep. Landslides, graben, and even large dune fields are found across the plateaus, the original surface level before the formation of Tharsis.

boook svg

Related Stories

Ham Radio Amateurs Will Help NASA Study The Ionosphere During The "Ring Of Fire" Eclipsearrow
“Starquakes” On Neutron Stars Could Be Source Of Mysterious Fast Radio Burstsarrow
Dark Universe Observatory’s Troubles Created Some Pretty Cool Space Artarrow

The incredible 3D rendering was created by the European Space Agency’s Mars Express mission. The orbiter has been going around Mars since 2003 and its High Resolution Stereo Camera has delivered incredible new views of the Red Planet.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • Mars,

  • Mars Express,

  • Astronomy,

  • Red Planet,

  • Valles Marineris,

  • Noctis Labyrinthus,

  • Tharsis

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Ham Radio Amateurs Will Help NASA Study The Ionosphere During The "Ring Of Fire" EclipseThe Moon passing in front of the Sun, with part of the outer edge of the Sun still visible behind it.
spaceAstronomy

Ham Radio Amateurs Will Help NASA Study The Ionosphere During The "Ring Of Fire" Eclipse

clock1 hour ago
“Starquakes” On Neutron Stars Could Be Source Of Mysterious Fast Radio BurstsAn illustration of a magnetar, a type of neutron star, where a gaseous blue ball in the center has two white jets flinging out either side, known as fast radio bursts
spaceAstronomy

“Starquakes” On Neutron Stars Could Be Source Of Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts

clock2 hours ago
Dark Universe Observatory’s Troubles Created Some Pretty Cool Space Artbright curvy lines were created in images from Euclid as the telescope moved about.
spaceAstronomy

Dark Universe Observatory’s Troubles Created Some Pretty Cool Space Art

clock2 hours ago