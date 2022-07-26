Incredible New Images Show What's Inside The Solar System's Largest Canyon

The surface of Mars is cracked by an enormous rift valley, Valles Marineris, the largest known system of canyons in the Solar System. On Earth, it would span from the northernmost tip of Norway to the southern tip of Sicily, or almost from one coast of the US to the other. New images have revealed some spectacular views of the inside.

This incredible geological feature continues to reveal more and more to the orbiters we have placed around the Red Planet. Now, the European Space Agency (ESA) has released images taken by its Mars Express High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC), which allowed not only new detailed observations of this great canyon but a 3D reconstruction.