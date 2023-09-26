Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Flowers Are Thriving In Antarctica, Suggesting It Might Be Reaching A "Tipping Point""

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplants
clockPUBLISHED

Flowers Are Thriving In Antarctica, Suggesting It Might Be Reaching A "Tipping Point"

Antarctica's two native flowering plants are booming amongst summer heatwaves and rising temperatures.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

comments1Comment
share190Shares
Antarctic Pearlwort (Colobanthus quitensis), yellow flowers with green leaves growing amongst rocks in St Andrews Bay, South Georgia.

Antarctic pearlwort (Colobanthus quitensis) growing in St Andrews Bay, South Georgia.

Image credit: Liam Quinn via Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Recent years have seen newly budding flowers spring up across parts of Antarctica, much to the concern of some scientists. The increasing spread of plant life in the South Pole appears to be a consequence of human-driven climate change and may even indicate that the ice-capped continent is reaching its “tipping point.”

Due to its harsh conditions, Antarctica has just two native vascular plants: the Antarctic hair grass (Deschampsia antarctica) and Antarctic pearlwort (Colobanthus quitensis). 

Advertisement

Last year, scientists at the University of Insubria in Italy published a study in which they surveyed the two plants between 2009 to 2019 on Signy Island, a small subantarctic island in the South Orkney Islands of Antarctica that’s an important nesting sight for a variety of seabirds. They then compared these observations with surveys carried out in the previous 50 years.

They discovered that two plant populations had exploded within the most recent 10 years. In fact, the density of the plants had grown as much in the past decade alone as it had in the previous 50 years. 

boook svg

Related Stories

Ligers and Tigons: The Results Of Big Cat Mashups That Shouldn’t Really Existarrow
It’s Definitive – The Gulf Stream Is Weakeningarrow
Worms Might Have Basic “Emotions” In Response To Electric Shocksarrow

Furthermore, this rate of growth was closely linked to the warming air temperature warming trend that kicked off in Antarctica during the summer of 2012. 

While climate change appears to be a major factor, the researchers also point out that the island has seen a dramatic drop in the number of fur seals, which trample on the plants and impact their growth.

Advertisement

As temperatures continue to climb, we can expect this trend to persist. In March 2022, East Antarctica experienced the largest-ever recorded heatwave. Recent research has suggested that this “unprecedented heatwave” was made 2°C (7.2°F) warmer due to climate change. It was so hot that researchers on-site were wearing shorts and some even removed their shirts to sunbathe, according to the Washington Post.

However, this is no cause for celebration or relaxation. By the end of this century, heatwaves in Antarctica could be lifted by a further 5 to 6°C (9 to 10.8°F) as a result of the climate crisis, bringing devastating change to the continent. 

As the boom of plant life on Signy Island shows, Antarctica is rapidly changing as a result of human activity – and it could soon reach its crucial tipping point. 

“The most novel feature of this is not the idea that something is growing faster. It’s that we think we’re starting to see what is almost like a step change or a tipping point,” Peter Convey, one of the authors of the plant study from the British Antarctic Survey, told New Scientist in 2022. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplants
  • tag

  • climate change,

  • plants,

  • heatwave,

  • flowering plants,

  • tipping point,

  • antartica

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Ligers and Tigons: The Results Of Big Cat Mashups That Shouldn’t Really ExistA liger lies in a captive enviroment. The coloration is the same as a lion but there are pale stripes across the golden body.
natureanimals

Ligers and Tigons: The Results Of Big Cat Mashups That Shouldn’t Really Exist

clock2 hours ago
It’s Definitive – The Gulf Stream Is WeakeningA digital image of the oceans surrounding the UK with lines indicating the flow of the Gulf Stream.
natureclimate

It’s Definitive – The Gulf Stream Is Weakening

clock3 hours ago
share19
Worms Might Have Basic “Emotions” In Response To Electric ShocksAn image of C.elegans (colored blue), a short roundworm with pointed ends.
natureanimals

Worms Might Have Basic “Emotions” In Response To Electric Shocks

clock3 hours ago