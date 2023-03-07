Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals

Florida Man Finds Huge Two-Hundred-Year-Old Clam

They’ve named it Aber-clam Lincoln. Yes really.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Creative Services Assistant

clockMar 7 2023, 15:33
share1Shares
A hand holding a big quahog shell, the ocean in the background and blue sky.

A big ocean quahog like this one was found. Image Credit: Shanshan0312/Shutterstock

A Florida man digging for shellfish on a beach was surprised to discover an abnormally large clam – and it turns out the clam is thought to be over 200 years old.

Discovered on Alligator Point in Florida, USA, by Blaine Parker, the clam is a species known as the ocean quahog (Arctica islandica). In a similar style to a tree, this type of clam can be aged via the growth rings on its shell. Since Parker counted 214 rings on the specimen, the clam is thought to date back to 1809.

Advertisement

1809 is the year that Abraham Lincoln was born; so the clam has been given the nickname Aber-clam Lincoln. Most clams of this variety are between 7 and 11 centimeters  (2.8 and 4.3 inches) in length according to NOAA and the Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratory – but this quahog is 15 centimeters (6 inches) and weighs a whopping 1.1 kilograms (2.6 pounds).


Ocean quahogs are bivalve mollusks that are among the longest-living species on Earth, living their incredibly long lives buried in the sand at the bottom of the ocean floor. They even have made it into the record books, with Ming the ocean quahog thought to be over 500 years old. 

Related Stories
boook svgIntact Dinosaur Veins Were Running With Blood 80 Million Years Ago
boook svgThe Rarest Natural Element On Earth Will Vaporize Itself If You Collect Too Much Of It
boook svgDumped Self-Cloning Goldfish The Size Of Footballs Are Threatening Canada's Wildlife

Parker discovered this whopper while digging for shellfish at the beach to make chowder. At first, the clam was destined to be dinner, as these clams are a popular edible species – he even thought they could get two servings out of such a large clam. “We were just going to eat it, but we thought about it a while and figured it was probably pretty special. So, we didn't want to kill it," said Blaine Park in a statement in the Tallahassee Democrat.

Fortunately, Blaine Parker also works at the Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratory and so decided to take Aber-clam Lincoln into work. While the clam was a star attraction for a while, the team decided to release Aber-clam Lincoln back into the sea. 

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • clams,

  • mollusks,

  • Abraham Lincoln,

  • weird and wonderful


nature

More Nature Stories

Intact Dinosaur Veins Were Running With Blood 80 Million Years AgoBlood vessels from deminineralized bone of Brachylophosaurus canadensis.
natureanimals

Intact Dinosaur Veins Were Running With Blood 80 Million Years Ago

clockMar 7 2023
share1
The Rarest Natural Element On Earth Will Vaporize Itself If You Collect Too Much Of ItThe chemical symbol for astatine, At, plus its elemental weight and number in the periodic table
natureplanet earth

The Rarest Natural Element On Earth Will Vaporize Itself If You Collect Too Much Of It

clockMar 7 2023
share21
Dumped Self-Cloning Goldfish The Size Of Footballs Are Threatening Canada's Wildlifegiant wild goldfish
natureanimals

Dumped Self-Cloning Goldfish The Size Of Footballs Are Threatening Canada's Wildlife

clockMar 7 2023
share1