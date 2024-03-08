Thank you!

Florida Aims To Make Balloon Release Illegal To Protect Wildlife From Litter

Florida Aims To Make Balloon Release Illegal To Protect Wildlife From Litter

nature
PUBLISHED

Florida Aims To Make Balloon Release Illegal To Protect Wildlife From Litter

If signed into law, the bill will ban outdoor balloon release in the hopes of protecting turtles, birds, and other ocean wildlife.

Edited by Laura Simmons
Pink balloon washed up on the beach

Balloons in the ocean are often mistaken for jellyfish and eaten by sea turtles and other marine wildlife. 

Image credit: Torsten Bruns/Shutterstock.com

This week, Florida lawmakers passed legislation banning the intentional release of balloons outside, in a bid to crack down on littering and protect wildlife. The bill, which was passed by the Florida House and Senate, will now head to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis to be signed into law. All being well, it will go into effect on July 1.

At present, it’s illegal to release more than 10 balloons in 24 hours, according to state law. However, House Bill 321, as the new legislation is known, will make the outdoor release of any balloons a littering offense, with fines of up to $150 for offenders over the age of 6. 

Advertisement

Florida is set to join several other states – Arizona, California, Connecticut, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia – which have also restricted the outdoor release of balloons, according to USA Today.

“Florida made the right call [...] in banning intentional balloon releases,” said Oceana Field Campaigns Manager Hunter Miller in a press release.

Once released, balloons can wind up in the sea, where they pose a threat to endangered sea turtles, seabirds, and other marine wildlife. Often ingested, swallowed, or a source of entanglement, balloons and their various attachments are among the most deadly forms of plastic pollution for ocean-dwelling animals. They also add to the 171 trillion pieces of plastic floating in the world’s oceans.

The news of a ban, therefore, has been well received by conservation groups. “We are thrilled to see this bill pass and eagerly await the Governor’s signature,” Jon Paul “J.P.” Brooker, Ocean Conservancy’s Director of Florida Conservation, said in a statement. “For years, Ocean Conservancy has passionately advocated for this pivotal measure to shield our marine ecosystems from the harmful effects of balloon litter.”

Advertisement

These sentiments were echoed by the Sea Turtle Conservancy in a Facebook post: “We are so grateful to the bill sponsors, our partner organizations, and citizens who worked so hard to get this bill to the finish line. Now that the bill is heading to Governor DeSantis’ desk, we are urging him to sign it to protect our sea turtles and their coastal and in-water habitats.”

