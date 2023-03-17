Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthmedicine

First Mixed-Race Patient Cured Of HIV Using Umbilical Cord Stem Cells

The chances of finding compatible adult stem cell donors are extremely low for non-white HIV patients.

author

Ben Taub

author

Ben Taub

Freelance Writer

Benjamin holds a Master's degree in anthropology from University College London and has worked in the fields of neuroscience research and mental health treatment.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

clockPublished
Stem cells HIV treatment

Less than one percent of white people carry a gene that prevents HIV from infecting cells. Image credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock.com

A woman in New York has been in remission from HIV for more than four years after being treated with stem cells carrying a gene that confers resistance to the virus. Originally the third person to be potentially cured of HIV (there has subsequently been a fourth and fifth), the so-called “New York patient” is the first individual identifying as mixed race to be successfully treated, indicating that this approach may work for people of all racial backgrounds.

Four white men – including the Berlin patient, the London patient and the Düsseldorf patient – have been rid of the virus after receiving stem cell transplants from genetically compatible adult donors carrying two copies of the CCR5-delta32 mutation, which prevents HIV from entering cells. However, finding suitable donors is extremely challenging as less than one percent of white people possess two copies of this gene, while the rate is even lower in other populations.

Advertisement

To overcome this obstacle, doctors infused the New York patient with stem cells from the umbilical cord blood of an unrelated newborn. Stem cells from one of the patient’s relatives were also added to the mix in order to reduce the chances of the transplant being rejected.

Initially announcing the success of the procedure in February 2022, the researchers have now published a study documenting the patient’s recovery. In their write-up, they explain that the patient was able to stop taking antiviral medication for HIV 37 months after receiving the transplant, and had remained free of the disease for a further 18 months at the time of publication. She has now been off all medications for 30 months with no sign of the illness returning.

Related Stories
boook svgHaving A Pet Cat Or Dog Might Be Ruining The Quality Of Your Sleep
boook svgThe Strange Exploding Teeth Epidemic Of 19th Century America
boook svgSix Scientists Swallowed Lego Heads To Establish How Long It Takes To Poop Out

“The HIV epidemic is racially diverse, and it’s exceedingly rare for persons of color or diverse race to find a sufficiently matched, unrelated adult donor,” said study author Yvonne Bryson in a statement. “Using cord blood cells broadens the opportunities for people of diverse ancestry who are living with HIV.”

Despite the success of this approach, the researchers note that it is highly invasive as it requires the use of chemotherapy or radiotherapy to destroy patients’ immune systems prior to receiving the transplant. They also reveal that numerous patients have died after developing graft-versus-host disease, which occurs when the transplanted white blood cells attack the recipient’s bone marrow.

Advertisement

For this reason, they insist that the procedure “should be considered at this time only in PLWH [people living with HIV] who have another potential life-threatening disease that requires a transplant.” All of the patients treated to date were suffering from both HIV and cancer, and required stem cell transplants to help them overcome the latter condition.

“Stem cell transplants with CCR5-delta32/32 cells offer a two-for-one cure for people living with HIV and blood cancers,” says study author Deborah Persaud. “This study is pointing to the really important role of having CCR5-delta32/32 cells as part of stem cell transplants for HIV patients, because all of the successful cures so far have been with this mutated cell population, and studies that transplanted new stem cells without this mutation have failed to cure HIV.”

The study is published in the journal Cell.

healthHealth and Medicinehealthmedicine
  • tag

  • medicine,

  • stem cells,

  • hiv,

  • human immunodeficiency virus,

  • HIV Cure,

  • leukemia,

  • HIV/AIDS,

  • umbilical cord,

  • stem cell transplantation


health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Having A Pet Cat Or Dog Might Be Ruining The Quality Of Your SleepA woman asleep in a bed, next to a cute ginger cat, also asleep in the bed
healthhealth

Having A Pet Cat Or Dog Might Be Ruining The Quality Of Your Sleep

clockMar 17 2023
The Strange Exploding Teeth Epidemic Of 19th Century AmericaAn x-ray of teeth, with decayed teeth highlighted in red.
healthmedicine

The Strange Exploding Teeth Epidemic Of 19th Century America

clockMar 16 2023
Six Scientists Swallowed Lego Heads To Establish How Long It Takes To Poop Outchild swallowed lego
healthhealth

Six Scientists Swallowed Lego Heads To Establish How Long It Takes To Poop Out

clockMar 16 2023