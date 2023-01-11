Advertisement

natureNaturenaturecreepy crawlies

Female Insects With Penises Use Special Muscles To Penetrate Males And Feast On Their Semen

Brings a whole new meaning to the phrase “takeout and makeout”.

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

clockJan 11 2023, 00:01 UTC
share3Shares
neotrogla insect

Insects in the genus Neotrogla have reversed sex roles - meaning the females have the equivalent of a penis. Image credit: Lienhard, C.; Ferreira, R.L., Revue suisse de Zoologie 2015, via Wikimedia Commons (CC0 1.0) - cropped by IFLScience

Female insects of the cave-dwelling genus Neotrogla have penises – so far, so unremarkable. A study has now revealed that the muscles they use to protrude and retract their members evolved before the sex roles in these critters were reversed, and that their previous function may have been to provide the females with a tasty mid-intercourse snack.

It was way back in 2014 that a group of Japanese researchers reported something unusual about Neotrogla. There are four species in this genus, and all of them have reversed genitalia – the males have a structure that resembles a vagina, while the females have the equivalent of a penis, called a gynosome. It seems they put these organs to good use, whiling away the time in the Brazilian caves they call home with copulation sessions that can last between 40 and 70 hours. That’s right, hours.

Advertisement

Previous research has been able to speculate as to why Neotrogla evolved to mate this way. It’s important to note that, despite their anatomical differences, the males of the species still produce sperm, while the females produce eggs. It is thought that the barren environment they inhabit meant that Neotrogla females had to become more efficient sperm collectors, evolving the gynosome as a mechanism for collecting as much sperm – from as many males – as possible.

What was not well understood, until now, was how the females managed the protrusion and retraction of their appendages.

Related Stories
boook svgWhat Are Sand Dollars And Why Should You Leave Them On The Beach?
boook svgIt Would Take 23 Million Years To Replace Madagascar’s Species If They Disappeared
boook svgHow And When To See Arizona’s Famous “Chocolate Falls”

A new study by a group of researchers from Japan, Brazil, and Switzerland has come up with an answer. The team used a 3D X-ray technique called micro computed tomography (µCT) to compare the anatomy of Neotrogla with other closely related insects. The µCT data confirmed that the female Neotrogla had evolved two specific groups of muscles to allow them to extend the gynosome, in order to penetrate the male vagina-like genitalia.

Advertisement

However, these same muscles were also found in the related insects that did not have fully-functioning penises. This led the researchers to conclude that these muscles must have evolved before the sex roles in Neotrogla were switched – the question is, why?

It is likely that the muscles could be used by the females, in the absence of a gynosome, to stimulate the male insects during sex in order to encourage the release of more semen. As it happens, Neotrogla semen is more than just a means of reproduction – it is also a highly nutritious snack for the hungry female. Given that their primary diet is dead bats and their droppings, you can’t really blame them for wanting a bit of a change.

As the study authors say, the evolution of these muscles was probably key to the sexual role reversal that makes these little cave-dwellers so fascinating: “This intermediate stage probably allowed for the reversal of genital functions.”

Advertisement

The study is published in Royal Society Open Science.

natureNaturenaturecreepy crawlies
  • tag

  • evolution,

  • reproduction,

  • penis,

  • sex organs,

  • sex differences,

  • sexual behaviors,

  • creepy crawlies,

  • Neotrogla

nature

More Nature Stories

What Are Sand Dollars And Why Should You Leave Them On The Beach?A white "sand dollar" on the beach
natureanimals

What Are Sand Dollars And Why Should You Leave Them On The Beach?

clockJan 10 2023
share210
It Would Take 23 Million Years To Replace Madagascar’s Species If They Disappearedtenrec
natureanimals

It Would Take 23 Million Years To Replace Madagascar’s Species If They Disappeared

clockJan 10 2023
share65
How And When To See Arizona’s Famous “Chocolate Falls”Grand Falls(Chocolate Falls) northeast of Flagstaff, AZ is located on the Navajo Reservation, and flows chocolate in color. It only flows this way, usually during Spring runoff.
natureplanet earth

How And When To See Arizona’s Famous “Chocolate Falls”

clockJan 9 2023
share22