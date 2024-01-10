Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Failed Star Is The Coldest Object To Potentially Show Aurorae Beyond Our Solar System

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Failed Star Is The Coldest Object To Potentially Show Aurorae Beyond Our Solar System

This brown dwarf has glowing methane in its atmosphere.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Edited by Francesca Benson

A spherical world is seen with cool bands across its atmosphere and glowing wisp at its poles

Emission is being observed, rather than absorption. 

Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Leah Hustak (STScI)

Brown dwarfs are very peculiar celestial objects. They form like stars, but they are not massive enough to start nuclear fusion in their core, so they don’t quite make it as stars. Some of them are the size of planets, with clouds and turbulent atmospheres, although they are not really planet-like. Some of them have aurorae, like the Northern Lights we see on Earth. However, it’s not exactly clear how.

Brown dwarf W1935 is exactly that kind of object. Astronomers observed it with JWST and expected to see methane in its atmosphere, which is very common in brown dwarfs. Practically, infrared light has a big dip at a specific wavelength, the signature of methane presence as methane absorbs that light. But the team did not see absorption – they saw emission. Something is making methane glow.

Advertisement

“We expected to see methane because methane is all over these brown dwarfs. But instead of absorbing light, we saw just the opposite: The methane was glowing. My first thought was, what the heck? Why is methane emission coming out of this object?” lead researcher Jackie Faherty, an astronomer at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, said in a statement.

Emitting methane has been seen on Jupiter and Saturn, and this is associated with auroral activity. The giant planets have aurorae from interactions between their strong magnetic fields and the solar wind, as well as material released by some of their active moons: volcanic Io for Jupiter. and the geyser of Enceladus for Saturn. But W1935 is isolated. There’s no stellar wind flowing onto it that would cause the aurora. and a moon has not been seen. 

“With W1935, we now have a spectacular extension of a solar system phenomenon without any stellar irradiation to help in the explanation,” added Faherty.

Advertisement

The lack of stellar irradiation is also puzzling for another reason. The best model suggests that the brown dwarf’s atmosphere is getting hotter with altitude, a bit like Earth’s stratosphere. Stratospheres have been witnessed on exoplanets but always in conjunction with the light and heat from the star. Once again, it’s unclear what is going on here.

“This temperature inversion is really puzzling,” added Ben Burningham, a co-author from the University of Hertfordshire in England and lead modeler on the work. “We have seen this kind of phenomenon in planets with a nearby star that can heat the stratosphere, but seeing it in an object with no obvious external heat source is wild.”

Despite being a few hundred degrees hotter than Jupiter, this is the coldest brown dwarf to be a candidate for auroral activity. A previous brown dwarf with aurorae was a lot hotter. More observations of these objects will certainly come in time to understand what is going on.

Research discussing the discovery was presented at the 243rd meeting of the American Astronomical Society.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • brown dwarfs,

  • JWST,

  • aurora,

  • methane,

  • Astronomy

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Our Buildings Could Be Visible To Alien Civilizations Thousands Of Light-Years AwayEarth and the Moon from 64 million kilometers (40 million miles) away
spaceSpace and Physics

Our Buildings Could Be Visible To Alien Civilizations Thousands Of Light-Years Away

clock1 hour ago
Massive Comet-Like Tail Stretching Over 500,000 Kilometers Discovered On Far-Away WorldAN ARTIST'S IMPRESSION OF EXOPLANET WASP-69B ORBITING ITS HOST STAR, the planet is shown losing a foggy long tail
spaceAstronomy

Massive Comet-Like Tail Stretching Over 500,000 Kilometers Discovered On Far-Away World

clock1 hour ago
First Direct Evidence In Real Time That Supernovas Create Black Holes And Neutron StarsThe compact object and its companion continued to orbit one another, with the compact object regularly stealing matter from its companion when it gets close to it, as seen here.
spaceAstronomy

First Direct Evidence In Real Time That Supernovas Create Black Holes And Neutron Stars

clock2 hours ago