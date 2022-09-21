Advertisement

Everyone Is Clowning On Space Force's Official Anthem

The song is not universally acclaimed.

Sep 21 2022
The logo of the US Space Force, against a space background.
The song is not as Star Trek-y as the logo. Image credit: US Space Force,
NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)-ESA/Hubble Collaboration/US Space Force/

Space Force, the smallest branch of the US armed services, has been mocked by the Internet pretty much since its inception. Whether that's by trekkies for their logo, or by everybody for the fact that their uniforms are the kind of camo that disguises you among trees, which are famously not that abundant in space, Space Force is the force that nobody seems to take all that seriously. 

Well, it really hasn't helped itself with the release of its new official song. “Semper Supra" – Latin for "always above" – was shown to the public for the first time on Tuesday, and it received about the reaction you'd expect.

The song, set to a Pythonesque jaunty tune, calls members of the Space Force "guardians beyond the blue", while also referencing "boldly reaching out into space", surely referencing Star Trek's intro.

“We’re the mighty watchful eye,
Guardians beyond the blue,
The invisible front line,
Warfighters brave and true.
Boldly reaching into space,
There’s no limit to our sky.
Standing guard both night and day,
We’re the Space Force from on high.”

The Space Force also released a behind the scenes video of how the song was made.

“I wanted to adequately represent all the capabilities that our Space Force is involved with,” James Teachenor, a former member of the US Air Force band said of the lyrics he wrote, "and make sure I didn't mess up on the mission, or the vision of what the Space Force does."

Reactions to the song ranged from "as a guy who loves our military and plays trumpet I approve this new space force song" to "is this an SNL skit?". Meanwhile on Twitter, a number of people mocked the video, and suggested there were similarities to the song "Jews in Space" by Mel Brooks.



The song was likened to Starship Troopers, a Starship Troopers sequel, and a straight to DVD sci-fi film that thinks it's Starship Troopers. More approving comments likened it to "the music from Wall-E", and praised its 1940s vibes.

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

