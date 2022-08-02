Advertisement

Technologyfuture

Euthanasia Coaster: The Rollercoaster Actually Designed To Kill You

The hypothetical rider is given a chance to back out as they wait at the top of the coaster, but once the ride is under way it ends with their demise.

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

clockAug 2 2022, 12:02 UTC
Two women ride a rollercoaster. One is happy, the other terrified.
One hell of a way to go. Image credit: Jacob Lund/shutterstock.com

In 2010, while the world was still debating the ethics of euthanasia, one designer had already moved on to the second question of how to turn it into the final ride at a theme park. Then a PhD student at the Royal College of Art, former amusement park employee Julijonas Urbonas designed what he called a "Euthanasia Coaster". The idea was as simple as it was bizarre: create a rollercoaster that would "humanely – with elegance and euphoria – take the life of a human being".

Advertisement

"Riding the coaster’s track, the rider is subjected to a series of intensive motion elements that induce various unique experiences: from euphoria to thrill, and from tunnel vision to loss of consciousness, and, eventually, death," Urbonas wrote on his blog about the idea, which drew widespread media attention at the time.


The basic idea was to end the life of the rider through a series of loops, pushing blood away from where it's needed with sheer g-force. The rider is given a chance to back out as they wait at the top of the coaster, but once the ride is underway it ends with demise.

"The centrifugal force drives the car upward, and you are literally pinned to the seat, your buttocks’ flesh is pressed against the ergonomic planes of the seat so hard that your whole body is almost immobilised," Urbonas writes. "Breathing requires more effort, as the ribs and the rest of the internal organs are pulled down, which empties air from the lungs."

"But most probably you are already unconscious, as this force rushes the blood to the lower extremities of the body, thereby causing oxygen deficiency in the brain."

Advertisement

Once unconscious, your body would continue to go along the rollercoaster, as your oxygen-deprived brain dies.

Technologyfuture

  • gravity,

  • future,

  • rollercoaster,

  • Euthanasia

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

More Technology Stories

Learn How To Code For Only $34.99 And Start A Lucrative Career In TechMan looking at computer screen filled with code
SPONSORED
Technology

Learn How To Code For Only $34.99 And Start A Lucrative Career In Tech

clockAug 1 2022
Get Certified In 7 Must-Have Gaming Dev & Design Courses And Change Your Lifegaming design StackCommerce
SPONSORED
Technology

Get Certified In 7 Must-Have Gaming Dev & Design Courses And Change Your Life

clockJul 29 2022
One Of The First "Computer Bugs" Was A Bug – LiterallyThe First "Computer Bug" Moth cellotaped to a log book after becoming trapped between points at Relay # 70, Panel F, of the Mark II Aiken Relay Calculator while it was being tested at Harvard University,
Technology

One Of The First "Computer Bugs" Was A Bug – Literally

clockJul 29 2022