Advertisement

natureNaturenatureenvironment

Euphrates River Is Drying Up And Crisis Looms, Just As The Bible Warned

A government report warned that the Tigris and Euphrates rivers could run dry by 2040.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

clockMar 10 2023, 17:28
share30Shares
A traditional Marsh Arab canoe known as a Mashoof abandoned on the dry earth of the southern marshes of Iraq during a harsh summer drought caused by climate change and political instability

For decades, the Euphrates has been losing water. Image credit: John Wreford/Shutterstock.com

In the Bible, it’s said when the Euphrates river runs dry then immense things are on the horizon, perhaps even the foretelling of the Second Coming of Jesus Christ and the rapture. Revelation 16:12 reads: "The sixth angel poured out his bowl on the great river Euphrates, and its water was dried up to prepare the way for the kings from the East."

Well, not to sound dramatic or anything, but it looks like that time is nigh. 

Advertisement

Together with the Tigris, the Euphrates carves through present-day Syria and Iraq before emptying into the Persian Gulf. For thousands of years, the twin rivers have allowed farming communities and grand cities to flourish in Mesopotamia, which is considered the cradle of some of the world's earliest civilizations.

However, for several decades, it’s become increasingly apparent that the Tigris–Euphrates river system is drying out. A government report in 2021 warned that the rivers could run dry by 2040 due to declining water levels and droughts driven by climate change.

Related Stories
boook svgThai Monkeys’ Nut-Cracking Tools Look Confusingly Like Those Made By Early Humans
boook svgHumans Weigh Far More Than All The Wild Mammals On Earth Combined
boook svgFastest Debris Avalanche On Record Was One-Third The Speed Of Sound

NASA's twin Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE) satellites collected images of this area in 2013 and found that the Tigris and Euphrates river basins had lost 144 cubic kilometers (34 cubic miles) of freshwater since 2003. 

"GRACE data show an alarming rate of decrease in total water storage in the Tigris and Euphrates river basins, which currently have the second fastest rate of groundwater storage loss on Earth, after India," said Jay Famiglietti, principal investigator of the study and a hydrologist and professor at UC Irvine in a statement

A map of Iraq showing the rivers of Tigris and Euphrates.
A map of Iraq showing the rivers of Tigris and Euphrates. Image credit: olenadesign/Shutterstock.com


"The rate was especially striking after the 2007 drought. Meanwhile, demand for freshwater continues to rise, and the region does not coordinate its water management because of different interpretations of international laws," explained Famiglietti.

The strain is already starting to show, but a total collapse of the river system would spell disaster for the region. Millions of people across Turkey, Syria, and Iraq rely on the Tigris-Euphrates for water. As the rivers start to struggle, international disputes over access to water are already heating up. These arguments have also prevented governments from effectively reaching any solution to the problem. 

Parched for water, these countries could also be facing a looming public health crisis. A recent report published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) investigated how a myriad of health emergencies are building in Iraq because people are struggling to get their hands on clean water. 

“Diarrhoea, chicken pox, measles, typhoid fever, and cholera are currently spreading across Iraq because of the water crisis, and the government no longer provides vaccines to its citizens,” Naseer Baqar, climate activist and field coordinator at Tigris River Protectors Association in Iraq, told the BMJ. 

Advertisement

Although the Bible’s predictions of the Euphrates’ fate should be taken with a bucket of salt, perhaps it's forecasting of monumental change wasn’t far wrong. 

natureNaturenatureenvironment
  • tag

  • climate change,

  • water,

  • environment,

  • Syria,

  • drought,

  • Public health,

  • river,

  • Iraq,

  • Bible,

  • apocolypse,

  • Tigris,

  • Euphrates


nature

More Nature Stories

Thai Monkeys’ Nut-Cracking Tools Look Confusingly Like Those Made By Early HumansLong tailed macaques paying great attention to smashing nuts with stones. Anthropologists are more interested in the way the stones break to resemble the tools crafted by early hominins
natureanimals

Thai Monkeys’ Nut-Cracking Tools Look Confusingly Like Those Made By Early Humans

clockMar 10 2023
Humans Weigh Far More Than All The Wild Mammals On Earth CombinedHumans outweighed mammals by six times. Image credit: © IFLScience
natureanimals

Humans Weigh Far More Than All The Wild Mammals On Earth Combined

clockMar 10 2023
share3
Fastest Debris Avalanche On Record Was One-Third The Speed Of SoundPlumes of steam, gas, and ash often erupting from Mount St. Helens in the early spring 1980
natureplanet earth

Fastest Debris Avalanche On Record Was One-Third The Speed Of Sound

clockMar 10 2023
share50