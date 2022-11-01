Advertisement

technologyTechnology

Elon Musk Dissolves Twitter's Board Of Directors, Appoints Himself CEO

Musk's Twitter deal continues to make big waves.

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

clockNov 1 2022, 11:17 UTC
Closeup Twitter account of Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Twitter website on a laptop.
When Musk took over Twitter, he changed his bio to say "Chief Twit." Image credit: Koshiro K/Shutterstock.com

After buying Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk dissolved the company's board and proclaimed himself the CEO of the social media giant. 

The news was revealed by a company filing on Monday, Reuters reported. The files read: “The following persons, who were directors of Twitter prior to the effective time of the Merger, are no longer directors of Twitter: Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li, and Mimi Alemayehou."

Advertisement

He later tweeted that the arrangement is “just temporary”. Nevertheless, that means Musk is currently CEO of four different major companies: Twitter, Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company.


When Musk took Twitter’s throne late last week, he quickly set about firing the social media platform’s top bosses, including Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs & policy chief Vijaya Gadde. 

Related Stories
boook svgKeep An Eye On Your Home Even When You're Out With This Innovative Doorbell
boook svgMeet The First Female Crash Test Dummy, Because They Somehow Haven't Existed Until Now
boook svgWorld's Largest Aircraft Carrying Hypersonic Rocket Smashes Through Major Milestone

There have also been concerns that Musk is planning to sack a significant number of Twitter’s staff – perhaps firing as much as a quarter of the company’s workforce. Musk, however, denied those claims. 

Advertisement

It’s still uncertain in which direction Musk is planning on steering Twitter, but the brash actions of his first few days in power suggest he’s got a major overhaul in mind. 

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • Elon Musk,

  • internet,

  • social media,

  • twitter,

  • business,

  • musk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
technology

More Technology Stories

Keep An Eye On Your Home Even When You're Out With This Innovative DoorbellMan in bright orange cycling gear and helmet ringing an eco4life Smart Doorbell.
SPONSORED
technologyTechnology

Keep An Eye On Your Home Even When You're Out With This Innovative Doorbell

clockNov 1 2022
Meet The First Female Crash Test Dummy, Because They Somehow Haven't Existed Until Nowcrash test dummy
technologyTechnology

Meet The First Female Crash Test Dummy, Because They Somehow Haven't Existed Until Now

clockOct 31 2022
World's Largest Aircraft Carrying Hypersonic Rocket Smashes Through Major MilestoneStratolaunch
technologyTechnology

World's Largest Aircraft Carrying Hypersonic Rocket Smashes Through Major Milestone

clockOct 31 2022