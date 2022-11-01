Elon Musk Dissolves Twitter's Board Of Directors, Appoints Himself CEO

After buying Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk dissolved the company's board and proclaimed himself the CEO of the social media giant.

The news was revealed by a company filing on Monday, Reuters reported. The files read: “The following persons, who were directors of Twitter prior to the effective time of the Merger, are no longer directors of Twitter: Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li, and Mimi Alemayehou."

He later tweeted that the arrangement is “just temporary”. Nevertheless, that means Musk is currently CEO of four different major companies: Twitter, Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company.



When Musk took Twitter’s throne late last week, he quickly set about firing the social media platform’s top bosses, including Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs & policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

There have also been concerns that Musk is planning to sack a significant number of Twitter’s staff – perhaps firing as much as a quarter of the company’s workforce. Musk, however, denied those claims.

It’s still uncertain in which direction Musk is planning on steering Twitter, but the brash actions of his first few days in power suggest he’s got a major overhaul in mind.