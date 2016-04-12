Watch What Happens To This Dead Eel When It's Sprinkled With Salt

Not even being skinned and shoved on a barbecue can stop this eel from creeping you out.

This post from Reddit user Sippingin shows a skinned eel as it wiggles and writhes when sprinkled with salt and placed on a barbecue in a restaurant.

It seems to be the same phenomenon as the “dancing frog legs” video a few years ago. First off, muscles contract when they receive signals from motor neurons. These signals are produced and propagated by different ions, such as sodium. The sodium ions in the salt (i.e. sodium chloride) cause the nerves to fire and therefore make the muscles contract. This only works if the meat has been freshly killed, as it still requires some live cells.

There's also a chance that the eel is squirming around as a reflex from the heat of the grill. But either way, since the eel's head has been chopped off, it won't be experiencing pain.

Bon Appétit! I'll stick with a salad.

