Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics

Earth Just Got Hit By The Strongest Geomagnetic Storm In 6 Years

There is a severe disturbance in the Earth’s magnetic field.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockPublished
A snapshot of the aurora forecast for tonight showing intense probability of seeing it across canada and the northern united states overlayed on an image of the northern lights.

It's going to be a bright one tonight. Image credit: NOAA and MU YEE TING/Shutterstock.com

A few days ago, the Sun released a massive stream of particles straight at our planet. Space weather experts were expecting a sizable geomagnetic storm following the event, and they lowballed it a bit. The storm is stronger than first anticipated. Actually, it is the strongest in six years, making it the strongest in this solar cycle - which started in December 2019 - so far.

The National Oceanic And Atmospheric Agency has a space weather forecasting unit that keeps an eye on what’s going on up there, and things are definitely getting wild. The storm has a G4 rating, marking it as severe – only one level below the maximum, which is extreme.

Advertisement
The bulletin shows the aurora forecast for tonight and information about the technological effects of the G4 storm
The NOAA alert for this G4 storm. Image credit: NOAA


There is no danger to people, but these geomagnetic storms can affect technology. Widespread voltage control problems are known to happen, and spacecraft can experience electrical charge forming on their surface and increasing drag. 

There is not enough air to breathe in low-Earth orbit but the atmosphere extends out significantly, so much that it slows down satellites over time. Changes to the magnetic field on one side shift the atmosphere on the other, making it denser and slowing down the satellites even more. They are at risk of getting slowed down so much over time that they fall back down to Earth.

Related Stories
boook svgSpace-Time Crystals Have Been Caught On Camera Doing Their Thing
boook svgWith 16 Sunsets A Day, How Do Muslim Astronauts Observe Ramadan In Space?
boook svgOnce-In-A-Decade Event As Asteroid Flies By Earth Tomorrow

During a G4 geomagnetic storm, it is possible that the quality of Global Navigation Satellite Systems could degrade, making it more difficult to navigate on the ground, in the air, and at sea. 

But it is not all negative. There is a big important positive when it comes to these strong events, and that’s the auroras. The northern lights are expected to be particularly intense tonight and could be visible as low as Missouri and Kentucky.

Advertisement

So, get out there and try to see the aurora if you are in the right place. And if you aren’t, or the weather conditions aren't great, worry not. There are about 100 G4 level storms every solar cycle, so you’ll have plenty of chances over the next seven years, especially given that we are not at the maximum of solar activity just yet. That will come in 2025.   

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • earth,

  • sun,

  • solar activity,

  • auroras,

  • aurorae,

  • aurora,

  • geomagnetic storm,

  • magnetic field,

  • solar cycle


space

More Space and Physics Stories

Space-Time Crystals Have Been Caught On Camera Doing Their ThingAbstract background of crystal and colors, time space.
spacephysics

Space-Time Crystals Have Been Caught On Camera Doing Their Thing

clockMar 24 2023
With 16 Sunsets A Day, How Do Muslim Astronauts Observe Ramadan In Space?Astronaut Sultan Alneyadi from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, SpaceX Crew-6 Mission Specialist, is pictured in his pressure suit during a crew equipment integration test at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.
spaceSpace and Physics

With 16 Sunsets A Day, How Do Muslim Astronauts Observe Ramadan In Space?

clockMar 24 2023
Once-In-A-Decade Event As Asteroid Flies By Earth TomorrowArtist impression of an asteroid above Earth
spaceAstronomy

Once-In-A-Decade Event As Asteroid Flies By Earth Tomorrow

clockMar 24 2023