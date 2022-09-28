Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthmedicinehealthneuroscience

Drug Finally Shows Significant Results In Slowing Alzheimer's Disease In Humans

The improvement is minor but significant, both for the patients and Alzheimer's research as a whole.

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

clockSep 28 2022, 14:29 UTC
man smiling and holding hands
Alzheimer's research has been stunted in recent times. Image Credit: Dragana Gordic/Shutterstock.com

A large trial of an experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug has shown promise in slowing cognitive decline over a period of 18 months, marking one of the first successful human trials of an anti-amyloid treatment. 

Biogen and Eisai released their results in an announcement on Tuesday, which showed a 27 percent reduction in the progress of Alzheimer’s disease with the drug compared to placebo. Following a series of disastrous anti-amyloid drug trials, the results couldn’t have come at a better time. 

Advertisement

According to Eisai, the results may finally add some concrete evidence supporting the amyloid hypothesis.  

“Additionally, the lecanemab Clarity AD study results prove the amyloid hypothesis, in which the abnormal accumulation of Aβ in the brain is one of the main causes of Alzheimer’s disease, when targeted with a protofibril-binding therapy,” said Haruo Naito, Chief Executive Officer at Eisai, in a statement.

"Eisai believes these findings will create new horizons in the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease as well as further activate innovation for new treatment options.” 

Advertisement

The drug itself is called lecanemab, an anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) protofibril antibody treatment that targets plaques of misfolded protein in the brain, which are thought to lead to the cognitive impairment seen in Alzheimer’s and Alzheimer’s-like diseases.  

The trial recruited almost 1,800 participants with the presence of amyloid plaques in the brain, and the study endpoint was a significant slowing of disease progression.

After 18 months, the study showed a 27 percent reduction in clinical decline compared to placebo, with significant results shown as early as six months in. 

Advertisement

When it came to adverse effects, amyloid-related imaging abnormalities-edema/effusion (ARIA-E) (an antibody-related accumulation of fluid in the brain) was increased significantly above placebo groups, with 12.5 percent of the lecanemab group experiencing it compared to just 1.7 percent in the placebo group. Of these, 2.8 percent experienced symptoms in the lecanemab group while none of the placebo group had symptoms. 

The team will now push for approval in US and Japanese markets following the promising Phase 3 trial results, but the implications they have for Alzheimer’s research are arguably considerable. 

“Importantly, the study shows that removal of aggregated amyloid beta in the brain is associated with a slowing of disease in patients at the early stage of the disease. We want to thank the many patients who participated in this groundbreaking global study and want to acknowledge the clinical investigators who worked tirelessly to increase the enrollment of traditionally underrepresented populations,” said Michel Vounatsos, Chief Executive Officer at Biogen, in a statement. 

healthHealth and Medicinehealthmedicinehealthneuroscience
  • tag

  • medicine,

  • neuroscience,

  • Alzheimer's disease

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is a Social Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Gene Therapy Sees Children With Rare Genetic Condition Walk And Talk For First TimeIllustration of a synapse with two blue neurons producing/receiving pink neurotransmitters on a blue background
healthmedicine

Gene Therapy Sees Children With Rare Genetic Condition Walk And Talk For First Time

clockSep 28 2022
Cold Water Swimming Is All The Rage But Is It Actually Good For You?Boxing Day swim: People dressed as Santa Claus get ready to compete on the Christmas traditional "Copa Nadal", Spain's oldest open water swimming competition, on Christmas in Barcelona, Spain on December 25, 2021.
healthhealth

Cold Water Swimming Is All The Rage But Is It Actually Good For You?

clockSep 27 2022
Woman Hospitalized For Three Days After A Dog Pooped In Her Mouthsmiling woman with brown liquid cascading into her mouth (ew)
healthmedicine

Woman Hospitalized For Three Days After A Dog Pooped In Her Mouth

clockSep 27 2022