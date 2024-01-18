Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Did Prehistoric Humans Ever Inhabit Antarctica?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
clockPUBLISHED

Did Prehistoric Humans Ever Inhabit Antarctica?

No one inhabited Antarctica until the first research stations were built in the 20th century, but the possibility of much earlier visitors remains.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

Edited by Laura Simmons

comments2Comments
Elephant Island (South Shetland Islands) in the Southern Ocean; view of snow-capped mountainous island across deep blue ocean with cloudy blue sky

Elephant Island is part of a chain that could possibly have been the entry point for prehistoric people to reach Antarctica, but so far there is no confirmation that this happened.

Image credit: jo Crebbin/Shutterstock.com

Humans are too recent arrivals on Earth to have taken advantage of a time when Antarctica was habitable, let alone when continental drift made it possible to walk there. Nevertheless, humans have visited many places they found too forbidding to stay, raising the question of whether humans saw, or even set foot on, Antarctica before records were kept.

Although Antarctica’s location has been stable a lot longer than the other continents, it certainly hasn’t always been icebound. During the Cretaceous, when the world was warmer, it had rainforests around its coast; even the long winters did not deter dinosaur inhabitants. However, those days were long gone before humans, even early humans such as Homo erectus, appeared on the scene.

Advertisement

Consequently, even during interglacial periods it’s unlikely any part of Antarctica would have been habitable without modern technology. Moreover, such warm periods would have been the worst time to try to colonize the place. High sea levels during interglacials, driven by the partial melting of Antarctica and Greenland, would have made the seas around the continent an even more extensive barrier than they are today.

Plenty of people who take Alien Vs. Predator as a documentary think hi-tech ancient civilizations built cities beneath the ice, but there is not a scrap of evidence to support that. Not even evidence hidden by the laughingly named “big archaeology”.

That doesn’t mean the history of human interaction with Antarctica began with Europeans, however. The extraordinary feats of Polynesian navigation, reaching places as remote as New Zealand, Hawai'i and Rapa Nui, suggest it may not have been beyond their capacity to find a much larger, albeit more inhospitable, land further south.

Dr Priscilla Wehi the University of Otago of led a study exploring the Māori connection to Antarctica. Along with a modern contribution to exploration and research, Wehi and coauthors point to evidence New Zealand’s indigenous people were aware of the continent’s existence. Whales play a central role in Māori culture, including species that feed off the Antarctic coast and migrate north to breed. 

Advertisement

Tales of sailor Hui Te Rangiora who led a boat into the far Southern Ocean, probably following migrating whales, appear to date to around 1,400 years ago. How close to Antarctica the voyage got is unknown. However, the name Te tai-uka-a-pia – meaning the “frozen ocean” – for those waters was handed down, indicating someone had seen ice floes at least, and perhaps even the land itself. 

It is much closer from Tierra Del Fuego to the Antarctic Peninsula than it is from New Zealand to East Antarctica. The Yaghan people of the island didn’t embark on the epic voyages the Polynesians did, and until recently were not thought to have sailed far from their shores.

That view has been called into question recently, with evidence presented that Native Americans visited the Falkland Islands, and possibly stayed a while, in the 14th century. Indeed, there are more tentative hints such visits began thousands of years earlier. 

These claims are not universally accepted, but if they are right, it would be much more plausible that people set foot on the Antarctic Continent long before European exploration. The Drake Passage between the South Shetland Islands and South America is about 800 kilometers (480 miles) wide, less than twice the distance between the Falklands and the South American mainland. The passage is notoriously rough, even more dangerous than the South Atlantic, but if people made the voyage to the Falklands, it’s not impossible they also reached the island chain around the same time. From there, it would have been a relatively small step to the Antarctic Mainland.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, no reliable evidence that this happened has been reported, although forgeries have. Moreover, if people couldn’t establish an ongoing settlement at the Falklands with the technology of the day, they would have found Antarctica even less appealing, whether the mainland or islands off the coast.

Consequently, while it is quite possible that people knew of Antarctica before the Age of Discovery, and may even have set foot there, proof remains elusive and they certainly didn’t stay.

Archaeology in Antarctica is a serious topic, but most of it is focused on the legacy of 19th and 20th century explorers, and those who followed the whales for less benign purposes. If earlier visitors left any traces, they will not be easy to find.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
  • tag

  • antarctica,

  • prehistoric humans,

  • archaeology,

  • Falklands,

  • Antarctic Peninsula,

  • ancient ancestors,

  • Maori explorations,

  • South Shetland Islands,

  • Drake Passage

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Tourist Returns Stones To Pompeii Explaining "I Didn't Know About The Curse"Mount Vesuvius
humansHumans

Tourist Returns Stones To Pompeii Explaining "I Didn't Know About The Curse"

clock2 hours ago
How The Supposedly Ancient Kensington Runestone Became Inscribed With 19th-Century RunesA stone covered in runes.
humansHumans

How The Supposedly Ancient Kensington Runestone Became Inscribed With 19th-Century Runes

clock2 hours ago
Are Men Naturally Better Navigators Than Women? Study Disproves Old BeliefA photo looking over the shoulders of a man (on the left) and a women (on the right) as they examining a map on a smart phone. The man, wearing a denim top and glasses, is pointing towards the distance while the woman, with long sandy-brown hair and a yellow coat, looks as though she is trying to get a better look at the screen. They are standing on a hillside overlooking a small village in the distance.
humansHumans

Are Men Naturally Better Navigators Than Women? Study Disproves Old Belief

clockYesterday
share220