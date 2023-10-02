Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"COVID Vaccine mRNA Tech Wins Nobel Prize In Medicine 2023"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthmedicine
clockPUBLISHED

COVID Vaccine mRNA Tech Wins Nobel Prize In Medicine 2023

Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman won the prestigious award.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

The nobel medal on a velvet background with a breaking news banner on top

This year's award recognizes how scientists discovered the crucial tech to make mRNA vaccines.

Image Credit: Nobel Prize/IFLScience

The winners of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine are Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman. The award was given for discovering "nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19." The prize is worth 11 million Swedish kronor (around 1,002,000 US dollars at the time of publishing), which will be shared among the winners. 

The award recognizes how these scientists have helped understand how to use mRNA to create a new type of vaccine. This technology proved to be a game-changer during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is undeniable that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines saved millions of lives worldwide. 

Advertisement

Professors Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman work on an RNA-mediated mechanism extended beyond the COVID-19 vaccine, and it has incredible potential for other treatments. The two also received the 2022 Breakthrough Prize for their work. 

Speaking to IFLScience then, Professor Karikó noted that developing this RNA technology had to overcome significant challenges over the decades. But she stressed how the tech has now shown incredible potential. The mRNA tech is being seen as a crucial tool not just in fighting pathogens like coronaviruses, HIV, and Ebola, but also in treating diseases such as cancer and leukemia. The potential of this work is truly incredible. 

“It is just up to the imagination of fellow scientists. They get an idea and then use the mRNA to explore whatever their idea is,” Professor Karikó told IFLScience.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthmedicine
  • tag

  • medicine,

  • nobel prize,

  • vaccines,

  • mrna,

  • covid-19,

  • mrna vaccine

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

New Weight-Loss Drug That Mimics The Effects Of A Workout Shows Promise In Micewhite mouse on light blue exercise wheel in case with sawdust on the floor and a water bottle to the left
healthmedicine

New Weight-Loss Drug That Mimics The Effects Of A Workout Shows Promise In Mice

clock51 minutes ago
Microbiologist Reveals The Things (And Places Where) They Never EatBuffet food served in heated metal dishes
healthhealth

Microbiologist Reveals The Things (And Places Where) They Never Eat

clock2 days ago
comments1
share170
How Safe Is The Sushi You Eat Really?Sushi
healthhealth

How Safe Is The Sushi You Eat Really?

clock3 days ago
comments1
share43