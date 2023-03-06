Advertisement

natureNature

Colombia Looks To Move 70 Of Pablo Escobar's "Cocaine Hippos" Out Of The Country

They are multiplying too fast for the local ecosystem.

author

Jack Dunhill

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is a Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

clockMar 6 2023, 17:27
colombia hippo

It may be easier said than done. Image credit: Guillermo Ossa/Shutterstock.com

Colombia is looking to transfer up to 70 of Pablo Escobar’s famous hippos out of the country as they continue to damage the local ecosystem and rapidly grow in population, according to CBS News. All descended from just four hippos that the drug lord imported from Africa in the 1980s, the hippos were too difficult to catch and officials thought they would die in the unfamiliar habitat. 

Instead, the conditions proved perfect for the hippos, which have no official predators and are extremely territorial. Thirty years later, the 130-strong population roam Colombia and are considered one of the top invasive species in the world. The government and scientists have been considering their fate for years. Conservationists are concerned about the ecological damage they are doing to Colombia’s Magdalena River basin, and last year the Colombian government declared them an invasive species. 

Advertisement

Colombian authorities decided back in 2009 to kill them off, sparking an outcry, and the plan never quite got off the ground, though it has since picked up speed. Colombian attorney Luis Domingo Gómez Maldonado filed a lawsuit in 2020 on the hippos’ behalf to save them from being euthanized, instead suggesting sterilization. Colombian officials agreed, and the plan to use chemical contraception to sterilize a portion of the main population started but has since been unsuccessful. 

Now, the government plans to take a different approach and deport the hippos off to India and Mexico to control the growing population.  The animals would be contained within sanctuaries and zoos, where they can live without harming ecosystems as an invasive species. 

Related Stories
boook svgPeople Apparently Still Don't Know What Paprika Is Made From
boook svgHurricanes, Typhoons, And Cyclones: How To Tell The Difference
boook svgBald Eagles And Their Chicks Are Dying From Avian Influenza

Some hippos live within the ranch and are contained within its walls, so would not be removed, while others have since spread to the surrounding areas and would be considered for movement. Officials believe it is more humane than simply exterminating them, and many countries have since expressed interest in taking some of the hippos. 

Interestingly, Escobar’s hippos are the only animal in the world legally considered humans by the US after advocates argued for the use of a different sterilization drug last year. It shouldn’t have any impact on plans for their control, but it is bizarre that the only ones to be successful in this are the illegally imported “cocaine hippos”. 

natureNature
  • tag

  • hippopotamus,

  • Colombia,

  • hippopotamuses,

  • hippos,

  • hippopotami,

  • Pablo Escobar,

  • pablo escobar hippos,

  • cocaine hippos


nature

More Nature Stories

People Apparently Still Don't Know What Paprika Is Made FromPaprika powder in a spice bowl.
natureplants

People Apparently Still Don't Know What Paprika Is Made From

clockMar 6 2023
share3
Hurricanes, Typhoons, And Cyclones: How To Tell The DifferenceHurricane Florence is pictured from the International Space Station as a category 1 storm as it was making landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on 14 September 2018.
natureclimate

Hurricanes, Typhoons, And Cyclones: How To Tell The Difference

clockMar 6 2023
Bald Eagles And Their Chicks Are Dying From Avian InfluenzaBald eagle adult and chick on a nest. Water background.
natureanimals

Bald Eagles And Their Chicks Are Dying From Avian Influenza

clockMar 6 2023
share7