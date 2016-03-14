Advertisement

Here's What Fukushima Looks Like, Five Years On

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

clockMar 14 2016, 20:13 UTC
Workers of Fukushima Daiichi by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The Fukushima disaster was the largest nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in Ukraine. It was the consequence of a 9.0 earthquake (the most powerful ever recorded in Japan) and a devastating tsunami, which killed almost 16,000 people.

The tsunami caused a meltdown at three of Fukushima's six reactors, and forced the evacuation of 100,000 people. 

Now, five years on, Getty photographer Christopher Furlong has taken a tour inside the Fukushima Daiichi power plant that is being decommissioned after the meltdown. He photographed the trained professionals that are working to decontaminate the area.

Take a look at some of his insightful images below.

Damage to No. 3 reactor building at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Workers continue the decontamination and reconstruction process at the base of the reactors. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Workers are scanned for radiation exposure after returning from working outside. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images 

