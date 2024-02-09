Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Chernobyl's Wolves Are Evolving Anti-Cancer Abilities, China Is Building World's First "Super Dam", And Much More This Week

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Chernobyl's Wolves Are Evolving Anti-Cancer Abilities, China Is Building World's First "Super Dam", And Much More This Week

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumans
clockPUBLISHED

Chernobyl's Wolves Are Evolving Anti-Cancer Abilities, China Is Building World's First "Super Dam", And Much More This Week

All the biggest science news stories of the week.

author

Charlie Haigh

author

Charlie Haigh

Marketing Coordinator & Writer

Charlie is the Marketing Coordinator and Writer for IFLScience, she’s currently completing a undergraduate degree in Forensic Psychology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Marketing Coordinator & Writer

All the biggest science news stories of the week.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get TWIS delivered straight to your inbox.

Image credit: Edited by IFLScience

This week, an error on a child’s poster how led to the Solar System’s first quasi-moon being named “Zoozve”, the Pacific Ocean plate appears to be tearing, and getting COVID-19 jabs in both arms may boost the immune response to the virus. Finally, we ask if and how foraging can benefit our health.

Subscribe to the IFLScience newsletter for all the biggest science news delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday and Saturday. 


Chernobyl's Mutant Wolves Have Evolved Anti-Cancer Abilities

New research is showing that the population of wolves living in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone (CEZ) is genetically different from their counterparts outside of the region. Remarkably, the irradiated wolves appear to have developed protective mutations that increase their odds of surviving cancer.  Read the full story here

Advertisement


Solar System's First Quasi-Moon Officially Named "Zoozve" After Error On Child's Poster

Twenty years after its discovery, asteroid and quasi-moon 2002 VE 68 has been officially renamed "Zoozve" after a strange label on his 2-year-old child's poster of the Solar System led Radiolab host Latif Nasser to investigate further. Read the full story here


China Is Building World's First "Super Dam" Along The Yarlung Zangbo River

China is the undisputed world champion of dam building. Not only do they have more working large dams than every other country in the world, but they also hold the record for the largest capacity hydroelectric power station in operation: the Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River. Now, the East Asian superpower is in the process of creating the world's first super dam, set to bust all previous records. Read the full story here


Pacific Plate May Be Tearing At Its Core, Redefining Current Theories

Geologists have unearthed new evidence that the Pacific Ocean plate is wracked with colossal faults, caused by the plate slowly drifting westward and plunging into the Earth’s mantle. The researchers believe their findings, if accurate, have the potential to redefine what we previously understood about how our planet works. Read the full story here


Getting Jabbed In Both Arms Could Boost Immune Response To COVID-19 Vaccines

Researchers are always looking for ways to make vaccines more effective, but the latest find is a bit of an unusual one. According to a new study, alternating arms when receiving the first two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine can modestly improve the body’s immune response. Read the full story here

TWIS is published weekly on our Linkedin page, join us there for even more content.


Feature of the week: 

Can Foraging Benefit Our Health And Wellbeing? Here’s All You Need To Know

Let’s travel back in time before Just Eat, five different supermarket chains within a 2-mile radius, or even agriculture. There, you’ll find foraging, one of the most ancient practices there is. Now, as foraging is making a resurgence, people are beginning to question: is it safe? Can it be good for us? What does wild food do to our bodies? Let’s find out. Read the full story here 

More content:

Have you seen our free e-magazine, CURIOUS? Issue 19 February 2024 is out now. Check it out for exclusive interviews, book excerpts, long reads, and more.

PLUS, the entire season 3 of IFLScience's The Big Questions Podcast is available now.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • Learn with IFLS

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

If You Want To Boost Your Social Status, Lower Your Vocal PitchYoung group of people chatting and laughing, sat in a cafe.
humanspsychology

If You Want To Boost Your Social Status, Lower Your Vocal Pitch

clock3 hours ago
share15
The Largest Gold Coin In The World Is 1 Tonne Of Legal TenderAustralian Kangaroo One Tonne Gold Coin displayed in the Perth Mint.
humansHumans

The Largest Gold Coin In The World Is 1 Tonne Of Legal Tender

clock22 hours ago
share56
Lucid Dreamers Able To Control Virtual Car While Asleep, Researchers ClaimA digital image looking down on a man sleeping on a bed. He is wearing a green t-shirt and shorts and has short brown hair. There is a clock about his head and a plant at the foot of his bed. The man has a series of white wires attached to his body and there are arrows point out from where is eyes are, from his left wrist and from his left thigh. Each arrow leads to an image bubble showing a car responding to signals.
humansHumans

Lucid Dreamers Able To Control Virtual Car While Asleep, Researchers Claim

clock22 hours ago
share90