Chernobyl's Wolves Are Evolving Anti-Cancer Abilities, China Is Building World's First "Super Dam", And Much More This Week

This week, an error on a child’s poster how led to the Solar System’s first quasi-moon being named “Zoozve”, the Pacific Ocean plate appears to be tearing, and getting COVID-19 jabs in both arms may boost the immune response to the virus. Finally, we ask if and how foraging can benefit our health.

Subscribe to the IFLScience newsletter for all the biggest science news delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday and Saturday.



Chernobyl's Mutant Wolves Have Evolved Anti-Cancer Abilities

New research is showing that the population of wolves living in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone (CEZ) is genetically different from their counterparts outside of the region. Remarkably, the irradiated wolves appear to have developed protective mutations that increase their odds of surviving cancer. Read the full story here

Advertisement Advertisement





Solar System's First Quasi-Moon Officially Named "Zoozve" After Error On Child's Poster

Twenty years after its discovery, asteroid and quasi-moon 2002 VE 68 has been officially renamed "Zoozve" after a strange label on his 2-year-old child's poster of the Solar System led Radiolab host Latif Nasser to investigate further. Read the full story here





China Is Building World's First "Super Dam" Along The Yarlung Zangbo River

China is the undisputed world champion of dam building. Not only do they have more working large dams than every other country in the world, but they also hold the record for the largest capacity hydroelectric power station in operation: the Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River. Now, the East Asian superpower is in the process of creating the world's first super dam, set to bust all previous records. Read the full story here





Pacific Plate May Be Tearing At Its Core, Redefining Current Theories

Geologists have unearthed new evidence that the Pacific Ocean plate is wracked with colossal faults, caused by the plate slowly drifting westward and plunging into the Earth’s mantle. The researchers believe their findings, if accurate, have the potential to redefine what we previously understood about how our planet works. Read the full story here





Getting Jabbed In Both Arms Could Boost Immune Response To COVID-19 Vaccines

Researchers are always looking for ways to make vaccines more effective, but the latest find is a bit of an unusual one. According to a new study, alternating arms when receiving the first two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine can modestly improve the body’s immune response. Read the full story here

TWIS is published weekly on our Linkedin page, join us there for even more content.



Feature of the week:

Can Foraging Benefit Our Health And Wellbeing? Here’s All You Need To Know

Let’s travel back in time before Just Eat, five different supermarket chains within a 2-mile radius, or even agriculture. There, you’ll find foraging, one of the most ancient practices there is. Now, as foraging is making a resurgence, people are beginning to question: is it safe? Can it be good for us? What does wild food do to our bodies? Let’s find out. Read the full story here

More content:

Have you seen our free e-magazine, CURIOUS? Issue 19 February 2024 is out now. Check it out for exclusive interviews, book excerpts, long reads, and more.

PLUS, the entire season 3 of IFLScience's The Big Questions Podcast is available now.