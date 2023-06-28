Check Out These Breathtaking Entries In The Astronomy Photographer Of The Year Competition 2023

In just a few months, the Royal Observatory Greenwich will crown the winners of Astronomy Photographer of the Year. To tease the momentous occasion, they have shared the shortlist selection from over 4,000 entries by amateurs and professional photographers hailing from 64 countries around the world. The competition is organized by the Royal Observatory Greenwich, with Liberty Specialty Markets and BBC Sky at Night Magazine, and it is now in its 15th year.
There are nine main categories in the competition: people and space, skyscapes, aurorae, our Sun, the Moon, objects in the Solar System, stars and nebulae, galaxies, and an award for people 16 years old or younger. Each of them will have a winner, a runner-up, and a highly commended prize.
There are also two special prizes: the Sir Patrick Moore Prize for Best Newcomer and the Annie Maunder Prize for Image Innovation. The latter is awarded for the best-processed images from open-source data from established telescopes. Among the winning entries, one will be picked to be the overall winner, a talented astrophotographer who will take home a £10,000 prize.
As always, we can only share a small selection of the shortlist with the photographers' captions, so here are our favorites.
People & Space
Aurorae
Our Sun
Our Moon
Stars & Nebulae
Galaxies
Skyscapes
A larger selection of the shortlisted images is available on the Royal Observatory of Greenwich website.