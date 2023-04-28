Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals

Chaka The Fairy Penguin Receives World First MRI For The Species

A peng-win for fairy penguins everywhere.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Creative Services Assistant

clockPublished
comments1Comment
share330Shares
A little blue penguin on a rock looking back over it's shoulder at the camera

A fairy or little blue penguin like this one received the first MRI scan for this species. Image Credit: Tom van Diek/Shutterstock.com

Chaka the fairy penguin was happily living life at Weymouth Sea Life Adventure Park when his keepers noticed he was looking a little wobbly on his flippers. To find out what was going on, the care team took him to Cave Veterinary Specialists for an MRI scan, representing a world first for this species.

Fairy penguins are also known as little blue penguins and are native to New Zealand and southern Australia. They are the world’s smallest penguin species measuring around 25-35 centimeters (9.8-13.7 inches) tall and weighing just over a kilogram (2.2 lbs). In contrast, the world's largest ever penguin is an extinct species known through fossils called Kuminanu fordycei that lived over 57 million years ago. 

Advertisement

Little blue penguins kept at The National Aquarium of New Zealand are regularly reviewed for their behavior and awarded naughty and good penguins of the month. Chaka, though, is a very well-behaved penguin for the veterinary team. Though used to doing MRI scans on all manner of pets, they went out of their way to make sure Chaka was settled and happy during his MRI. Chaka was scanned successfully by the veterinary team and fortunately, his MRI results gave him a clean bill of health. 

Related Stories
boook svgHere's What Those Freaky "Geese Teeth" Really Are
boook svgWhales Are Dying Along The East Coast Of America And Researchers Aren't Sure Why
boook svgBizarre Worm Blobs Thrive In The Depths Of Sewers And Toxic Caves

“Chaka has become a penguin pioneer. Although his own waddle may still be a little wobbly, he has made great strides for the world of veterinary science and the penguin world.” said Kico Iroala, Curator at SEA LIFE Weymouth in a statement on their Facebook page.

Advertisement

The team plans to share the results of the MRI with other specialists and zoos to provide knowledge and information to benefit the species.

Across the pond in San Diego, a four-year-old African penguin received brand new orthopedic shoes last summer after a degenerative foot condition caused problems with his walking. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • penguins,

  • MRI,

  • weird and wonderful

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Here's What Those Freaky "Geese Teeth" Really ArePhoto of a terrifying angry white goose with its weird goose teeth showing
natureanimals

Here's What Those Freaky "Geese Teeth" Really Are

clockApr 28 2023
share1
Whales Are Dying Along The East Coast Of America And Researchers Aren't Sure WhyHumpback whale calf dead on a beach close up of the face with the eye closed
natureanimals

Whales Are Dying Along The East Coast Of America And Researchers Aren't Sure Why

clockApr 28 2023
comments1
share140
Bizarre Worm Blobs Thrive In The Depths Of Sewers And Toxic Cavesworm blob
natureanimals

Bizarre Worm Blobs Thrive In The Depths Of Sewers And Toxic Caves

clockApr 28 2023
share140