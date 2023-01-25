Cannabis Increases Your Orgasm Intensity And Helps With Multiple Orgasms, Study Finds

A study investigating sex and cannabis has found that cannabis users report better orgasms while high, as well as an increased libido, and sense of taste and touch.

Researchers, publishing their results in a recent study, asked 811 participants aged 18 to 85 years old a number of questions relating to their sex lives and cannabis use. Not noting much difference between the sexes and age groups, over 70 percent of the participants reported increased desire and orgasm intensity while high. Forty percent of the women, meanwhile, reported an "increased ability to have more than one orgasm per sexual encounter", according to the authors.

Over half of the people surveyed said that they had used cannabis intentionally prior to sexual encounters, suggesting they believe it to increase libido or pleasure. However, due to the nature of the study (a survey) the researchers were unable to delineate whether increased pleasure from sex was from actual effects of the drug or a placebo.

"Those who reported intentionally using cannabis before sex had significantly higher scale scores than those who reported not intentionally using cannabis before sex," the team wrote in their discussion.

"This can be interpreted as those who intentionally used cannabis before sex perceived a greater benefit to their sexual functioning and satisfaction compared to those who do not intentionally use cannabis before sex. These results may be because of the mental mindset that using cannabis will increase pleasure due to the aphrodisiac notions of cannabis rather than a true physiological effect."

However, they also write that the relaxation effects of cannabis "may contribute to increased desire or reduced inhibitions that might contribute to increased sexual functioning and satisfaction", citing similar studies that have found improvement of sexual function after cannabis use, as well as longer times spent on foreplay. Those in the study who reported masturbating reported increased pleasure doing so while high.

One seemingly-unrelated finding of the study is that cannabis users reported an increased sense of taste and touch. The team writes that the question was included due to the use of the senses during sex.

"The enhancement of taste and touch could increase overall sexual functioning and satisfaction because these are two senses that are heavily used during sexual intercourse", they write, adding that no increased sense of smell was reported.

Though the team note a number of limitations, including that doses were not recorded by participants and that it wasn't comparative with people who don't use cannabis, the team believes the findings could be useful to explore, including possibly using cannabis to treat sexual dysfunction.

The study is published in the Journal of Cannabis Research.