Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Burner Phones: Are They Really Untraceable?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

technologyTechnology
clockPUBLISHED

Burner Phones: Are They Really Untraceable?

Burners aren't that special – if you're old, you probably owned one.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Holly Large

share91Shares
A classic Nokia mobile phone.

A once great phone now relegated to life as a burner.

Image credit: megaflopp/Shutterstock.com

If you've ever watched The Wire, Breaking Bad, or have simply hung around with some interesting people during your time on Earth, you have probably come across the term "burner phones".

Burner phones are generally depicted as being used by drug dealers, or others trying to keep their activities a secret, usually for nefarious purposes. But the phones themselves are not special, and in fact, were in fairly standard use around 20 years ago, sold as "pay-as-you-go" handsets. All they really are is old handsets with pay-as-you-go sim cards inside. What makes them "burner" phones is the willingness of the owner to "burn" them at a moment's notice, destroying either the sim card, phone, or both.

Advertisement

Why do drug dealers use them? One reason is simply that they are preferable to the alternative. If you are going to use a phone to arrange drug deals and then be caught by law enforcement, it's best if you don't have a contract with a phone company linking that phone to you and your address. See also: why drug dealers (generally) don't insist on bank transfers over untraceable cash.

That doesn't mean that burner phones are untraceable to law enforcement. If they were to get ahold of a burner phone, police could have access to the text messages and call records stored on it. Linking it to drug dealers might be more difficult, however, unless they were silly enough to have bought it using a card, or were caught on CCTV buying the phone in question, or topping it up. This was how law enforcement caught up with Rex Heuermann, currently on trial accused of murdering three women found dead on the Long Island beachfront in 2010. According to the police, part of the evidence against him is that a burner phone used to contact the victims was purchased by Heuermann using his American Express card.

"While burner phones offer a higher level of anonymity compared to regular phones, they are not completely untraceable," cyber expert Shanal Aggarwal told How Stuff Works. "Burner phones can be traced by law enforcement agencies using various methods, such as call detail records (CDRs), location tracking, surveillance and Stingray devices."

Of course, there are other ways to keep your information secure (there are legitimate reasons to do this) without anything as dramatic as setting your phone on fire every few weeks, including encryption and VPNs. Burners, when people using them take caution not to connect to the Internet, and discard them quickly before moving onto the next burner, can provide people with extra anonymity. But if the phone is found, there are still ways it can be traced back to its owner.

Advertisement

“Your phone is a tracking device,” cybersecurity expert Jake Moore told The Guardian. “If you are moving around with a burner phone and you’ve still got your other phone with you, then law enforcement can do some triangulation on where you were.”

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • encryption,

  • mobile phones,

  • phones

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

Watch This Soft, Snake-Like 3D-Printing Robot Grow As It MovesBlue and white robot pointing towards a light bulb on a fake grass background
technologyTechnology

Watch This Soft, Snake-Like 3D-Printing Robot Grow As It Moves

clock19 hours ago
comments1
share41
This Camera Will Spend 1,000 Years Taking An Image Of The Arizona Desertcamera overlooking hills
technologyfuture

This Camera Will Spend 1,000 Years Taking An Image Of The Arizona Desert

clock3 days ago
comments2
share360
Hackers Could Use The Light Sensor On Your Phone To Spy On YouClose-up image of hands using smartphone at night on city shopping street
technologyTechnology

Hackers Could Use The Light Sensor On Your Phone To Spy On You

clock3 days ago
share43