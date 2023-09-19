Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Breakthrough Discovery Identifies The Secret Ingredient To Pink Diamonds"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureenvironment
clockPUBLISHED

Breakthrough Discovery Identifies The Secret Ingredient To Pink Diamonds

Some diamonds in the rough rise up through gassy explosions.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

pink diamonds

These octahedral pink diamonds were found in the Argyle diamond mine.

Image Credit: Murray Rayner

Pink diamonds are rare among Earth’s precious stones, and the exact recipe to their formation has puzzled scientists. Now, a ground-breaking discovery from Western Australia’s Argyle has identified a crucial event that needs to take place for pink diamonds to form and appear near Earth's surface, and it may make them easier to find in the future.

We know diamonds need immense heat and pressure to form, but there are all kinds of different diamonds out there. Colored diamonds are the rarest, representing about 0.01 percent – one in 10,000 – of diamonds mined across the planet. Pink, blue, green, violet, orange, and red are all very rare, while yellow and brown are a bit more common.

Advertisement

Pink diamonds are thought to be the result of distortion, which is one of the three main ways in which a diamond can wind up with imperfections (the other two being impurities and damage). Distortion occurs when the lattice structure of a diamond gets twisted and bent, altering the way light is reflected so that it doesn’t appear white.

Around 80 to 90 percent of the pink diamonds found by humans were discovered in the Argyle mine, which was the site of a continental collision around 1.8 billion years ago. The collision provided plenty of pressure, meanwhile, their position near the base of the lithosphere provided plenty of heat, coming together to create just enough distortion for a range of diamonds, including pink.

But that wasn’t the whole story, as it only explains how these diamonds formed deep in the ground. In Western Australia, pink diamonds have been discovered near the surface, so how did they get there?

A third and secret ingredient for creating pink diamonds has now been revealed in a new study. It found that diamond-rich rocks from the Argyle were older than anticipated, dating their formation back to a time when the Earth’s outer layer was stretching as the supercontinent Nuna broke apart.

Advertisement

When it did, it freed up space for molten rock to travel up from deep within the Earth and plug the gaps. This molten rock was carrying diamonds, and it exploded as it reached the surface to create what’s known as a diatreme – a kind of volcanic pipe that’s associated with gassy explosions.

This peppered pink diamonds across an uncharacteristically surface-side locale for the rare gemstones, and this latest discovery could make it easier to find them in future. By identifying parts of the globe that have experienced stretching in the past as a result of continental breakup, we could save ourselves a trip deep underground by finding some precious pink stones just beneath the surface.

Well, no time like the present.

The study is published in Nature Communications.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureenvironment
  • tag

  • volcano,

  • australia,

  • plate tectonics,

  • environment,

  • diamond,

  • supercontinent,

  • nuna

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Why The Location Of The World's Tallest Tree Is A SecretThe trunk of hyperion disappears into the sky surrounded by smaller trees.
natureplants

Why The Location Of The World's Tallest Tree Is A Secret

clock3 hours ago
Guard Dogs Protect Sheep From Prowling Puma In First Of Its Kind Footagepuma dog hunt
natureanimals

Guard Dogs Protect Sheep From Prowling Puma In First Of Its Kind Footage

clock4 hours ago
Where Does Oil Come From? Because It Isn't DinosaursCrude oil on someone's gloves.
natureplanet earth

Where Does Oil Come From? Because It Isn't Dinosaurs

clock8 hours ago
comments1
share32