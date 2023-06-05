Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth

Brain Abscesses Have Skyrocketed In US Children In Last 2 Years, CDC Says

Cases have risen since the easing of pandemic restrictions.

author

Maddy Chapman

author

Maddy Chapman

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

Maddy is a Copy Editor and Staff Writer at IFLScience, with a degree in biochemistry from the University of York.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

clockPublished
share2Shares
MRI of the brain

Pediatric abscesses are still rare, but appear to have become more common in recent years.

Image credit: Mongkolchon Akesin/Shutterstock.com

There has been a surge in brain abscess cases in children in the United States, beginning in mid-2021 and peaking last winter, according to two recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports. While cases have remained rare, there has been substantial variation since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a rise following the easing of restrictions.

In December 2022, there were 102 cases nationwide, significantly higher than the pre-pandemic baseline maximum of 61 cases a month. Since then, case counts have dropped but remain above this baseline maximum as of March 2023.

Advertisement

Brain abscesses – also called intracranial abscesses – are pus-filled swellings in the brain, usually caused by bacteria or fungi that enter the brain after an infection or head injury. They can cause brain damage and are sometimes fatal if untreated, although they are thankfully rare.

When they do occur, they usually follow respiratory infections, such as COVID-19, sinusitis, or flu.

Related Stories
boook svgAlways Soak Your Chia Seeds Otherwise It Can Lead To Disastrous Results
boook svgDeadly Heart Attacks Peak On Mondays
boook svgKetamine Treatment May Be Safe For Children With Depression

According to one of the CDC reports, led by Dr Emma Accorsi, the winter 2022–2023 peak of pediatric intracranial infections coincided with spikes in respiratory virus circulation. 

The report, which included hospitalization data from 37 hospitals in 19 states and the District of Columbia, found that the baseline median number of cases pre-pandemic (2016–2019) was 34, while the baseline maximum was 61.

Advertisement

After the onset of the pandemic, the monthly case count dropped initially, before increasing from August 2021 and peaking in December 2022 with 102 cases. 

“Recent trends might be driven by concurrent, heightened pediatric respiratory pathogen transmission,” the report’s authors write, attempting to explain their findings.

Indeed, following the easing of pandemic restrictions in 2022, there was a worldwide rise in respiratory viruses, including RSV and influenza.

In the second CDC report, a team led by Dr Jessica Penney looked at intracranial abscess cases in just one state: Nevada. Pre-COVID (2015–2019), there was a median case number of 0.5 per quarter. Between 2020 and 2021, this rose to 1.5, and in 2022, a total of 18 cases were reported, a median of five per quarter, all of which occurred after February 2022, when mask mandates were lifted in the state.

Advertisement

“Although this investigation did not identify unexpected risk factors for intracranial abscesses, the substantial increase in cases after the mask mandate in Nevada was lifted might be partially attributable to changes in respiratory pathogen transmission,” the authors write.

The CDC will continue to monitor the situation and recommends that “all persons aged ≤18 years should be up to date with recommended vaccinations, including influenza and COVID-19.”

The content of this article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of qualified health providers with questions you may have regarding medical conditions.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • brain,

  • pandemic,

  • infection,

  • health,

  • respiratory disease,

  • pediatric disease,

  • covid-19

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Always Soak Your Chia Seeds Otherwise It Can Lead To Disastrous ResultsHeap of highly nutritious chia seeds inside a glass bowl. Chia seeds or Salvia hispanica, also called Salba chia or Mexican chia, are the edible seeds of a flowering plant from the mint family.
healthhealth

Always Soak Your Chia Seeds Otherwise It Can Lead To Disastrous Results

clockJun 5 2023
Deadly Heart Attacks Peak On MondaysMan in suit bent over on pavement clutching his chest
healthhealth

Deadly Heart Attacks Peak On Mondays

clockJun 5 2023
share15
Ketamine Treatment May Be Safe For Children With DepressionKetamine treatment children
healthmedicine

Ketamine Treatment May Be Safe For Children With Depression

clockJun 5 2023
share160