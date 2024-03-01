Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Biggest Ever Black Hole Pair Weighs A Whopping 28 Billion Solar Masses

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Biggest Ever Black Hole Pair Weighs A Whopping 28 Billion Solar Masses

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Biggest Ever Black Hole Pair Weighs A Whopping 28 Billion Solar Masses

The two are just 24 light-years apart – the closest known pair!

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Edited by Maddy Chapman
author

Maddy Chapman

Editor & Writer

Maddy is a Editor and Writer at IFLScience, with a degree in biochemistry from the University of York.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share21Shares
Artist’s Impression of Heaviest Supermassive Binary Black Hole, showing the two as dark sphere amound a disk of bright gas. one is in the foregroun and the other further back

Artist's impression of these two binary supermassive black holes.

Image Credit: NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. daSilva/M. Zamani

When galaxies collide, the supermassive black holes at their center can move close together, begin orbing one another, and eventually merge. Such a merger has never been seen but binary supermassive black holes have been known to exist at the core of several galaxies. And astronomers have now crowned the heaviest pair yet.

These two objects sit at the center of elliptical galaxy B2 0402+379. Thanks to archival data from Gemini North's Gemini Multi-Object Spectrograph (GMOS), researchers were able to resolve the two objects separately – the first time this has been possible. This led to another first, they estimated that the two objects are just 24 light-years apart. Closer than the star Vega is to Earth.

Advertisement

But these are not stellar objects we are talking about. The black holes weigh 28 billion times the mass of the Sun, plus or minus 8 billion solar masses. Crucial to this estimate is the ability of astronomers to measure the motions of the stars at the core of this elliptical galaxy.

"The excellent sensitivity of GMOS allowed us to map the stars' increasing velocities as one looks closer to the galaxy's center," Roger Romani, Stanford University physics professor and co-author of the paper, said in a statement. "With that, we were able to infer the total mass of the black holes residing there."

Binary black holes tend to merge over time (as gravitational waves observations have shown) but researchers worked out that this pair has been stuck at that distance for 3 billion years. They are unlikely to merge any time soon – and their extreme mass might be the reason why.

For objects such as this to merge, they need to lose orbital energy. Neutron star binaries or black hole binaries can do that by releasing gravitational energy as they go around each other. For these gargantuan objects that is not enough. Gas and stars orbiting around them can give them a little push by stealing some of this energy away.

Advertisement

But it seems that this massive galaxy has run out of gas and stars at the center. Without it, the supermassive black holes are in a stable orbit around each other, and this also allowed astronomers to observe these two objects.  

"Normally it seems that galaxies with lighter black hole pairs have enough stars and mass to drive the two together quickly," added Romani. "Since this pair is so heavy it required lots of stars and gas to get the job done. But the binary has scoured the central galaxy of such matter, leaving it stalled and accessible for our study."

If they do merge, the gravitational waves released would be a hundred million times more energetic than what we have detected so far. But the team is skeptical that that is going to happen. Another merger is unlikely to take place in the future, but maybe there’s enough gas to eventually get them merging.

“We’re looking forward to follow-up investigations of B2 0402+379’s core where we’ll look at how much gas is present,” added lead author Tirth Surti, an undergraduate researcher at Stanford. “This should give us more insight into whether the supermassive black holes can eventually merge or if they will stay stranded as a binary.”

Advertisement

The possibility, or maybe impossibility, of a binary supermassive black hole merger has been a topic of debate among astronomers for decades. It is known as the final parsec problem.

The paper is published in The Astrophysical Journal.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • black holes,

  • supermassive black holes,

  • Astronomy,

  • black hole merger,

  • black hole pair,

  • supermassive black hole pairs

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

How To Tell The Difference Between Comets And AsteroidsComet Pons-Brooks as seen in February 2024. In March it is likely to become visible to the naked eye in the Northern Hemisphere
spaceAstronomy

How To Tell The Difference Between Comets And Asteroids

clock7 hours ago
share1
Exclusive: We Have Collected The First-Ever Actual Pebbles From An AsteroidA top-down view of a ring of eight wedge-shaped steel containers. Black rocks and dust populate the containers, with the largest amounts in the wedges at the top of the photograph. Stainless steel tools such as tweezers and small scoops are resting on trays on either side of the ring of containers.
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
spaceAstronomy

Exclusive: We Have Collected The First-Ever Actual Pebbles From An Asteroid

clock9 hours ago
share39
Space Spiders And Adam Sandler: Welcome To The Love Story That Is Netflix's SPACEMANhanus from spaceman looking at adam sandler
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
spaceAstronomy

Space Spiders And Adam Sandler: Welcome To The Love Story That Is Netflix's SPACEMAN

clock12 hours ago
comments2
share76