Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplanet earth

Beautiful Animation Shows How Earth's Tilt Creates Solistces And Seasons

To everything - turn, turn, turn - there is a season - turn, turn, turn.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

clockPublished
share110Shares
Animation showing how Earth's tilt affects length of day.

We have more hours of daylight in summer, and vice versa with winter, due to Earth's tilt. 

Courtesy of Simon Proud / NCEO / EUMETSA

If you've ever heard that Earth’s tilt influences the number of daylight hours we receive throughout the year, but never really understood how, then this beautifully made animation is for you. 

It was created by Simon Proud, an Earth-observation scientist at the UK’s National Center for Earth Observation, in celebration of the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere on June 21. 

Advertisement

In a tweet about his creation, Proud explains that the images were sourced from weather satellite data from the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites. The video was produced by stitching together 365 images, all taken at 6 am on each day over the past year.

You’ll see how in June, when it’s summer in the Northern Hemisphere, places like Europe and North Africa are perfectly illuminated by the sun at 6 am. However, spin forward to December, and it's shrouded in darkness at this time of the morning. 

boook svg

Related Stories

Anaconda Ice Cave: A Huge "Snake" Lurks Within Iceland’s Vatnajökull Glacierarrow
Why Does The Latest Sunset Of The Year Not Fall On The Summer Solstice?arrow
Chimpanzee Vs Bonobo: Do You Know The Difference?arrow

Earth’s tilt is a quirky characteristic of our planet. Its axis is currently tilted 23.4 degrees away from the poles, according to NASA. The tilt is known to change, however. Over the last million years, it has varied between 22.1 and 24.5 degrees with respect to Earth’s orbital plane.

Advertisement

A colossal cosmic collision was most likely responsible for the tilt. It’s hypothesized that Earth crashed into a Mars-sized planet, nicknamed Theia, approximately 4.5 billion years ago in the early days of the Solar System. Along with knocking Earth off its axis, it chipped off a massive piece of rock which eventually become the Moon.

So, next time you're bummed out about the lack of daylight in the depths of winter, you can blame Theia. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
  • tag

  • earth,

  • seasons,

  • Theia,

  • planet earth,

  • solstice,

  • daylight,

  • summer solstice

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Anaconda Ice Cave: A Huge "Snake" Lurks Within Iceland’s Vatnajökull Glacieranaconda glacier cave
natureenvironment

Anaconda Ice Cave: A Huge "Snake" Lurks Within Iceland’s Vatnajökull Glacier

clockJun 22 2023
share1
Why Does The Latest Sunset Of The Year Not Fall On The Summer Solstice?A picture of the sun setting over the sea, from very close to the water
natureplanet earth

Why Does The Latest Sunset Of The Year Not Fall On The Summer Solstice?

clockJun 22 2023
share15
Chimpanzee Vs Bonobo: Do You Know The Difference?Chimps sitting on a tree in the jungle
natureanimals

Chimpanzee Vs Bonobo: Do You Know The Difference?

clockJun 22 2023
share83