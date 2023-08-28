Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Bad Breath? You May Have Tonsil Stones"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
clockPUBLISHED

Bad Breath? You May Have Tonsil Stones

This may put you between a rock and a hard place!

DR. BECCY CORKILL

Dr. Beccy Corkill

DR. BECCY CORKILL

Dr. Beccy Corkill

Custom Content Manager

Beccy is a custom content producer who holds a PhD in Biological Science, a Master’s in Parasites and Disease Vectors, and a Bachelor’s in Human Biology and Forensic Science.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Custom Content Manager

share24Shares
Close up of bearded tattooed man standing against the grey background and biting his lower lip while holding a toothbrush in right hand

These stones are nestled inside your tonsil crypts.

Image credit: Olena Yakobchuk/ shutterstock  


If you look down the back of your throat, you may be shocked to discover a small lump of hard material nestled in the folds of your tonsils. These are called tonsil stones, but what exactly are they made of?

Firstly, what are tonsils?

Despite what some people believe, the dangly thing at the back of your throat is not your tonsil – it is called the uvula and prevents food and liquid from going up your nose when swallowing.

Advertisement

Instead, the tonsils are located on either side of the uvula in the throat, and they are a pair of oval-shaped mounds of tissue. They have something called tonsillar crypts, which are the folds, gaps, and crevices in the tonsil.

Diagram comparing normal tonsils (left) and inflamed tonsils (right)
The difference between normal tonsils and inflamed tonsils. Image credit: solar22/ shutterstock.com

Tonsils are important for the immune system as they are a first-line response to pathogens entering the respiratory tract. Tonsil removal in children is very commonly practiced – however, research has indicated that they are so important that doctors should not be so quick to conduct this procedure.

What are tonsil stones?

The fancy term for tonsil stones is tonsilloliths, and they are very common and are not normally painful or harmful, although they can cause chronic bad breath.

Photograph of the inside of a mouth, with a tonsil stone visible
Tonsil stones. Image credit: super girls/shutterstock.com

They are called stones as they look like small yellow or white pebbles and can range from being extremely tiny to around gravel particle-sized. However, there have been very rare cases where the stones can be nearly the size of a ping pong ball. These stones are often nestled in the tonsil crypts and securely cocooned in your tonsil folds.

Advertisement

They are formed from materials and debris that get stuck, such as food or debris, bacteria, fungi, or minerals (like calcium).  

Usually, these stones do not pose a risk to your health, and they are not an infection. One example of a tonsil infection is tonsillitis, and while it can cause bad breath and throat pain similar to tonsil stones, it is often paired with red, inflamed tonsils, headache, and fever.

Why do tonsil stones smell?

These stones can smell horrendous, and this in turn can give you really bad breath. Scientists have investigated this even further. One study looked at the microbial profiles and composition of the stones, and found that these stones were crawling in anaerobic bacteria that are associated with producing volatile sulfur compounds.

How to get rid of tonsil stones?

There are a few at-home methods that people can use to get rid of tonsil stones.

  • Coughing: Sometimes the simple act of coughing can help loosen these stones so they can be spat out.
  • Gargling: Vigorously gargling salt water may help dislodge the tonsil stones.
  • Using an object: This is a cautious approach and much care needs to be taken, but using an object like a cotton swab could help get rid of the tonsil stones. What is not recommended is using your finger, toothbrush, or a sharp item like a toothpick, as this can easily scratch the tonsils

Very rarely, a specialist may need to get involved. These are often times when the tonsil stones are too large, causing pain, or if there are recurrent infections.

There is a procedure that doctors could do which is called coblation cryptolysis. This is a laser resurfacing that can help smooth out the crevices that trap material in the first place.

Another procedure that specialists could perform is tonsillectomy, which is the surgical removal of the tonsils. This procedure is only recommended when the person experiences chronic, severe tonsil stones and no other methods have been successful.

Advertisement

The content of this article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of qualified health providers with questions you may have regarding medical conditions. 

All “explainer” articles are confirmed by fact checkers to be correct at time of publishing. Text, images, and links may be edited, removed, or added to at a later date to keep information current.  

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • health,

  • mouth,

  • breath,

  • Stone,

  • tonsils,

  • throat,

  • stone balls,

  • salivary gland stone

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

New Gene Therapy Cuts Drinking In Alcohol-Dependent Monkeys By 90 Percenthand offers glass containing alcoholic spirit to person holding up their hand to refuse
healthHealth and Medicine

New Gene Therapy Cuts Drinking In Alcohol-Dependent Monkeys By 90 Percent

clock8 hours ago
share1
Human Cells Have “Memory” Wiped In Major Regenerative Medicine BreakthroughEmbryonic stem cells
healthmedicine

Human Cells Have “Memory” Wiped In Major Regenerative Medicine Breakthrough

clock9 hours ago
share200
COVID: Should We Start Wearing Masks Again?People wearing face masks.
healthhealth

COVID: Should We Start Wearing Masks Again?

clock9 hours ago
share330