Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacechemistry

Auroras Reveal 400-Kilometer-Wide Hole Briefly Punched In The Ozone Layer

In addition to the giant hole in the ozone layer produced by manufactured chemicals, smaller holes are created by radiation from space.

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

clockOct 24 2022, 16:05 UTC
An aurora ove Earth seen from space
Over 400 kilometers is not small but it's nothing compared to the hole over the Antarctic which is around 26 million square kilometers. Image credit: muratart/Shutterstock.com

Advanced life on Earth depends on the ozone layer, which shields us from lethal ultraviolet radiation. Yet even after nearly destroying this planetary armor and then saving it in the nick of time, there’s still a surprising amount we don’t know about it. One team of researchers found auroras can quite literally shed light on how it responds to bursts of space radiation.

Ozone is a molecule made up of three oxygen atoms. We have learned to our cost how easily ozone can be broken down by chlorine and similar chemicals, particularly in cold conditions high above the poles. 

Advertisement

Atmospheric scientists know the same is true of high-energy plasma particles coming from the Sun or more distant sources, but the extent this happens has remained uncertain. New observations indicate our models have underestimated these particles’ impact.

The problem is thought to not primarily be the space particles themselves, but the way they ionize the atmosphere. All that excess charge produces nitrogen and hydrogen oxides, which can react with ozone.

Related Stories
boook svgMost Precise Measurement Of The “Dark” Universe Still Hints At Something Unexplained
boook svgLargest Atomic Gas Structure Around Galaxy Group Discovered By Chinese Telescope
boook svgGas Giant Planet With Density Of A Marshmallow Breaks All The Rules

The charged particles are hard to observe, but in their interactions with the upper atmosphere, they produce something far more obvious, and indeed beautiful: auroras. Auroras come in varying types but Dr Mitsunori Ozaki of Kanazawa University realized a specific sort known as an isolated proton aurora (IPA) could be our guide to tracking the damage space particles cause to ozone.

Advertisement

As their name suggests IPAs differ from other auroras by being separate from the main auroral belt. Although they take place at high latitudes, they occur further from Earth’s magnetic poles than ordinary auroras and are usually very localized and short. Although initiated by a burst of protons carrying more than 10 Mega electron volts from the Sun, the particles hitting the atmosphere are primarily electrons precipitated in Earth’s outer radiation belt and traveling close to the speed of light.

Isolated proton auroras are smaller than ordinary auroras and occur further from the geomagnetic poles and have now guided astronomers to a new source of ozone depletion. Image Credit: Kanazawa University
Isolated proton auroras are smaller than ordinary auroras and occur further from the geomagnetic poles and have now guided astronomers to a new source of ozone depletion. Image Credit: Kanazawa University


Ozaki and co-authors kept a lookout for IPAs using both the International Space Station and electromagnetic wave observations from the ground. They used the presence of IPAs as an indication of relativistic electron precipitation. They found that within 90 minutes of an IPA starting ozone concentrations in the mesosphere below had fallen by 10-60 percent.

Before anyone gets alarmed, or flying monkeys arrive to claim chlorofluorocarbons are now cleared of threatening Earth’s habitability, it is important to note the holes are about 400 kilometers (248 miles) across and heal quickly. The damage is restricted to the mesosphere, not the more important stratospheric component of the ozone layer. Even as solar activity rises over the course of the current cycle, there is no need for alarm.

Advertisement

The hydrogen oxides last only a few hours, their demise offering respite to the atmosphere. The nitrogen oxides get dispersed and cause longer lasting, but less intense, ozone depletion at high latitudes. 

This is the first observational study in the world to show that radiation belt electron fallout from space around the Earth has a direct, immediate, and localized effect on atmospheric changes in the mesosphere,” the researchers said in a statement

This study revealed that radiation belt electrons falling into the atmosphere from space around the Earth have a rapid and localized effect on the composition of the microatmosphere, including ozone.”

Advertisement

Perhaps dramatic events, such as a nearby supernova, could take these events to a problematic scale. For the moment, however, the significance of the discovery lies mostly in our increased capacity to understand the changes occurring within our atmosphere.

spaceSpace and Physicsspacechemistry
  • tag

  • aurora,

  • ozone layer,

  • chemistry,

  • mesosohere

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
space

More Space and Physics Stories

Most Precise Measurement Of The “Dark” Universe Still Hints At Something UnexplainedThe composite image show a spherical cloud like structure shining in different colors. It the nebula left behind by the exploding star.
spaceAstronomy

Most Precise Measurement Of The “Dark” Universe Still Hints At Something Unexplained

clockOct 24 2022
Largest Atomic Gas Structure Around Galaxy Group Discovered By Chinese TelescopeA map of the atomic hydrogen emission ( the red haze) around Stephan's Quintet.
spaceAstronomy

Largest Atomic Gas Structure Around Galaxy Group Discovered By Chinese Telescope

clockOct 24 2022
Gas Giant Planet With Density Of A Marshmallow Breaks All The RulesArtist's impression of TOI-3757 b, an exceptionally puffy gas giant next to a red dwarf
spaceAstronomy

Gas Giant Planet With Density Of A Marshmallow Breaks All The Rules

clockOct 21 2022