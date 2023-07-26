Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

Auroral-Like Glow Produced By SpaceX Rockets Making Holes In The Ionosphere

The damage is small and temporary, but one day it might matter.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

clockPublished
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Friday evening as seen over downtown Phoenix.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 launch in December 2017.

Image Credit: John D Sirlin/Shutterstock.com

Last week, many Californians witnessed a red glow in the sky that could have been mistaken for an aurora. The recent burst of solar activity is bringing polar lights to lower latitudes than has happened for a long time, but nothing this large and bright has reached the outskirts of LA – instead, the sky colors came from a SpaceX rocket creating a hole in the ionosphere.

In the early days of space exploration, references were made to rockets “punching holes in the sky” and letting something awful through. Whether anyone really feared this, or it was just a way of mocking technophobes is lost in the mists of time, but it turns out something of the sort really can happen.

Advertisement

A 2018 paper in Space Weather (a peer-reviewed journal, not the helpful website) explores the impact of a SpaceX Falcon 9 flight the previous year to launch Taiwan’s FORMOSAT-5 satellite. It reports the rocket “Induced gigantic circular shock acoustic waves (SAWs) in total electron content (TEC) over the western United States […] The rocket-exhaust plume subsequently created a large-scale ionospheric plasma hole (~900 km [559 miles] in diameter).”

Some would call this a thinning, not a hole, but over an area more than 500 miles wide, TECs were reduced by up to 70 percent compared to normal conditions. Not all the hole was equally affected, with just 10 percent TEC loss in some areas.

boook svg

Related Stories

NASA Is Waiting For A Special Delivery – From Deep Space!arrow
Spine-Like Rock Is The Latest Oddity From Marsarrow
This Is Where Life Could Exist Elsewhere In The Solar Systemarrow

That event didn’t attract much public attention, but a similar launch on July 19 this year did after photographs were posted on social media, including Musk’s own website, whatever he is calling it.

Advertisement

Rockets release a lot of gasses in their exhaust plumes. Chemical recombination in their wake can affect the charged particles, particularly electrons, that form the Earth’s ionosphere, the ionized upper part of the Earth’s atmosphere  

For most Californians, this was probably just a chance to see the sky glow without having to visit Canada. However, just as the pleasure of watching a Starlink skytrain fades once satellites are so numerous they obscure one’s view of the real stars, this may not look so nice when it happens more often.

Besides the view, the most immediate potential consequence of disrupting the ionosphere is the potential to disrupt radio transmissions, which are normally bounced off the ionosphere. The 2017 launch is calculated to have possibly created an additional error of around 1 meter (3 feet) in the precision of GPS. 

The 2018 paper makes clear that most Falcon 9 launches have much smaller effects. “This is the largest rocket-induced circular SAWs on record, […] and was due to the unique, nearly vertical attitude of the rocket during orbit insertion,” the authors note. However, future generations of rockets, with the capacity for larger payloads, could produce events like this even when launching on more traditional paths, making large ionosphere holes common without regulation. Similarly, a one-meter GPS error may not be much of a worry, but if multiple factors combine to cause more intense TECs disruptions this may be an early warning sign.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • atmosphere,

  • ionosphere,

  • SpaceX,

  • Astronomy,

  • rockets,

  • falcon 9 rocket launch,

  • artificial aurora

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

NASA Is Waiting For A Special Delivery – From Deep Space!A military representative checks the mock sample capsule’s landing site for unexploded ordnance. He will be the first person to approach the real capsule, with samples of asteroid Bennu, when it lands at the at the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range on Sept. 24.
spaceSpace and Physics

NASA Is Waiting For A Special Delivery – From Deep Space!

clockJul 25 2023
comments1
share67
Spine-Like Rock Is The Latest Oddity From MarsA image of a rock on mars showing spine-like protuberances
spaceAstronomy

Spine-Like Rock Is The Latest Oddity From Mars

clockJul 25 2023
share260
This Is Where Life Could Exist Elsewhere In The Solar SystemImages of Venus, Enceladus, Titan, Mars, and Pluto overlapping and not to scale
spaceSpace and Physics

This Is Where Life Could Exist Elsewhere In The Solar System

clockJul 25 2023
share120