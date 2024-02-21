Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Astronaut Used Last Day On ISS To Capture Perfect Shot Of The Pyramids

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Astronaut Used Last Day On ISS To Capture Perfect Shot Of The Pyramids

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

Astronaut Used Last Day On ISS To Capture Perfect Shot Of The Pyramids

Not a bad view.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Laura Simmons
Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share190Shares
The pyramids seen from the ISS.

"It took me until my last day in space to get a good picture of these!"

Image credit: Terry W. Virts/NASA

Take a look out your window wherever you work and it most likely looks like a trash-filled alley behind a fast food restaurant in comparison to the view astronauts get aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Retired NASA Astronaut Terry Virts is well aware of this, and used a lot of his time on board the space station taking incredible shots of the Earth down below, or up above depending on his orientation.

Advertisement


In fact, as Virts' second trip to the ISS came to a close, a month later than had been scheduled, he still wanted to remain in space for that view.

Advertisement

“I was ready to stay up there because there were still pictures I wanted to take, there were still videos I wanted to do,” Virts told Time in 2015. “If you’re an astronaut flying in space, you gotta look at that as your last flight. And so you gotta enjoy it. And I’ve got the rest of my life to be on Earth.”

The extra time away from family, friends, and gravity (well, not quite) may have been worth it for one shot currently being shared around the internet. On his last day on the ISS, and the last day in space before he retired as an astronaut, Virts got a final spectacular shot of the pyramids from above.

The only better view is inside.

Advertisement

[H/T: Ladbible]

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • international space station,

  • iss,

  • pyramids,

  • Egypt,

  • space photography

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

The United States Might Land Back On The Moon Tomorrow After Over 40 YearsThe globe fuly visible in space with part of the lander in view due tot he fish eye lense
spaceAstronomy

The United States Might Land Back On The Moon Tomorrow After Over 40 Years

clock6 hours ago
share740
Newly Discovered Speedy Planet Orbits Its Star In Less Than An Earth DayArtist imrpession of a planet with a molten surface as its large star looms from the horizon
spaceAstronomy

Newly Discovered Speedy Planet Orbits Its Star In Less Than An Earth Day

clock11 hours ago
share92
Calling All Astrophotographers! Your Help Is Needed To Pin The Tail On This CometC/2021 S3 PANSTARRS' head and tail are still attached, but maybe not for long, and solar wind scientists want to know when they separate. Photographed in January
spaceAstronomy

Calling All Astrophotographers! Your Help Is Needed To Pin The Tail On This Comet

clockYesterday
share93